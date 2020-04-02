WINCHESTER - The world is on fire, but that doesn’t mean everything has shut down. Even though you can’t congregate at your favorite restaurant, you can still show support through curbside takeout or delivery (via apps such as Uber Eats and Grubhub).
This week, the Select Board and Town Manager discussed adding designated curbside takeout parking spaces downtown due to the coronavirus and also just as a broader policy suggestion. Town Manager Lisa Wong proposed the idea of a more robust policy as opposed to a case-by-case scenario.
She wondered if the policy would apply to just food establishments or other businesses like pharmacies. One way to alleviate that problem, as suggested by Select Board member Amy Shapiro, involved setting up designated parking spaces downtown which would be for curbside pickup and could be used by any establishment.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff backed Shapiro’s idea, saying it made more sense than each business getting their own curbside space. Select Board member Jacqueline Welch also agreed, adding how she didn’t know when social-distancing would end.
Both Select Board members Susan Verdicchio and chair Michael Bettencourt said it made sense to designate certain spots, with Bettencourt stating staff should evaluate where the spots would be located. He also argued the town might not need that many with businesses having different hours.
While the board didn’t take a formal vote, they all favored the idea and the Town Manager will most likely return with a policy for discussion at a later meeting.
