WINCHESTER — When the Wright Brothers launched their plane at Kitty Hawk, George Mortimer Creamer was just four years old. He thus he grew up during the era of pioneering air flight. He then became a part of that history.
Creamer’s forebears were Irish. His grandparents married and produced seven children in St. John, New Brunswick. By 1870, grandmother Ann Creamer moved the family to Massachusetts, living in Cambridge, Somerville, and finally, beginning in the 1890s, Winchester, where the family lived at the Stoneham end of Forest Street.
In his late teens, George became a machinist, understandably since that was his father’s trade. Known throughout the district, John W. Creamer repaired sewing machines, and later, as they became more common household items, vacuum cleaners and Victrolas.
George turned his hand to auto mechanics before suddenly making headlines in 1929 for building and flying his own airplane. The Boston Globe placed this wondrous event in Stoneham, although the next issue of The Winchester Star corrected this to Winchester.
“Working with only an electric drill, two vices, and a hack saw, George Creamer, 21, has completed the first airplane ever built in town…. The ship is a high wing, single passenger monoplane, weighing about 400 pounds, with a wing spread of 25 feet…
“It is driven by a converted four cylinder motorcycle engine capable of developing a speed of 60 miles an hour. It is estimated that the five gallon gas tank will give a cruising range of 150 miles.”
Creamer, the story stated, never worked as an airplane mechanic but picked up his knowledge from books and magazines.
And did it fly? As of the date the Star story was printed, he had not yet tried it, but in 1942, the mother of his friend and neighbor, WWII air hero James Keenan, told a Boston Globe reporter that Jimmy worked with Creamer on the plane “and it actually flew two or three times.” Then, one day when Creamer was flying it, it crashed.
Over 40 years later, Creamer’s obituary stated, “Mr. Creamer built and launched his own airplane at his family’s Forest Street home.” However, as the 1929 news stories said, Creamer was keeping the plane at the Woburn Flying Field, it is unknown if his home-made plane ever took off or landed in Winchester.
Pilot
The crash notwithstanding, Creamer was hooked on flying. He earned a pilot’s license, became a flight instructor, and piloted cargo planes for E.W. Wiggins Airways in East Boston. After marrying in 1934, he worked also as manager and instructor at the Lowell Airport (residing in North Chelmsford). He also did stunt flying, for example placing second in an air meet in Norwood in 1935.
In 1939, while flying for Wiggins, he made headlines again. On May 15, he was flying over Greater Boston all afternoon with two advertising streamers floating behind him. At about 5:30 p.m., at 1,500 feet his engine sputtered and stalled. It started dropping. Looking for a place to land, Creamer spotted the M.I.T. athletic field and swung his plane over Harvard Bridge toward the only accessible cleared spot.
The plane was falling quickly. A nurse, sure the plane would be wrecked, ran to the site. Scores of telephone calls reported an expected crash, and ambulances were dispatched. Traffic got tied up on Memorial Drive and Mass. Avenue bounding the field.
However, Creamer brought the plane to a perfect three-point landing, just five feet from the edge of the track. The motor died completely as he landed on Coop Field.
A crowd of hundreds, largely M.I.T. students including 25 startled track athletes, gathered. Creamer reportedly said, “I was too busy picking out a soft spot to worry much about the jam I was in.” It was his fifth forced landing.
War Work
By 1940, Creamer was in Oklahoma. employed as an instructor by the Sparton School of Aviation at Tulsa Municipal airport. He was helping the country prepare for World War II.
Founded in 1928 to promote sales of aircraft manufactured by the Spartan Aircraft Company, the school was activated as an Army Air Corps facility on Aug. 1, 1939. It was used as an advanced civilian pilot training school to supplement the Air Corps' few flying training schools. It also took Royal Air Force students.
About six months after enlisting (May 1942) Creamer was transferred to Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, which served as a training area for Women Airforce Service Pilots, WASPs, from February 1943 until the program ended in December 1944.
Entering the service as a lieutenant, in 1943 Creamer was promoted to Captain, and became Director of Instrument Flying. Thus he helped train hundreds of women to fly military aircraft during WWII.
Little is known of Creamer’s post-war life. The Forest Street house was home to a brother and sister through 1959, but not George Creamer himself. Though he returned to Massachusetts, he did not resettle in Winchester. His final residence was Milford.
However, he has unique place in Winchester history, as well as an important supporting role in women’s history as a trainer of WASPs.
