WINCHESTER - Changes are coming to the town’s field management policy after two recommendations by Recreation Director Nick Cacciofi were approved by the Select Board.
Cacciofi first mentioned how the policy ranks which users receive first dibs on the fields: high school athletics, the town and the recreation department make up the top three. The rec. dir. said there wasn’t a spot for fee-based or for-profit groups, so he recommended placing them in tier 6 (at the bottom of the list similar to other towns).
“There will be no issue finding field space for these groups,” Cacciofi mentioned.
He then brought up the fee structure and how for-profit groups should occupy tier 5 along with tournaments: $40 per hour on grass fields with no lights. For those wanting to use the synthetic turf fields such as Manchester and Skillings, the rec. dir. advised increasing the rate to $150 per hour. That, he said, would put Winchester in line with most towns.
One of the key differences between Winchester and other towns when it comes to field management concerns charging youth groups. Cacciofi said most town’s don’t (and Winchester does), but also acknowledged how other towns have a larger commercial tax base than Winchester.
One change the rec. dir. didn’t suggest involved charging an additional light fee for Manchester and Skillings fields. However, he acknowledged the Field Management Committee could discuss that in the future.
