WINCHESTER - Because it’s impossible to satisfy everyone, Town Manager Lisa Wong offered some additional parking changes for the town center, some the Select Board needed to approve and some they didn’t.
Wong said the board initially gave her some latitude to recommend parking changes downtown, so she moved around some 15-minute parking signs. She favored the removal of a take-out space on Mt. Vernon Street and replacing one of the three 30-minute signs on Converse Place with 15-minute parking signs.
She suggested removing two take-out spots by Comella’s and replacing one with a 15-minute parking sign, then removing a take-out space on Waterfield Road by First House Pub. She also backed maintaining one of the two take-out spots by Eleni’s Mediterranean Grill.
The new signage will read “15 Minute Parking/Take Out/Curbside Pickup.”
Wong recommended changing 10 spaces in the Jenks Center parking lot that abut Mt. Vernon Street from two-hour parking to three-hour or permit only parking. The board approved the proposal with member Amy Shapiro noting it makes sense because “we want people downtown as long as possible.”
The town manager then spoke about a potential public/private partnership with the owners of the 10 Converse Place, currently under development, limited to local merchants and staff and managed by the town. She said the developer could only commit to a one-year agreement and 90-day notice period (thereafter would be rent-free).
The partnership would involve parking on evenings and weekends only and limited to 20 passes at one time. There are currently 27 spaces available. In order to expand the lot, the town manager will have to make the case to the Conservation Committee to use gravel to replace portions of a grassy area by Mt. Vernon Street.
Wong said the town would be responsible for the design, permitting, construction, and removal. She added that the owner would prefer the entrance to the lot exist on Mt. Vernon Street. She hoped to obtain more information this week from the Conservation Commission.
