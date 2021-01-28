WINCHESTER - The Board of Health supports weekly pooled, COVID-19 testing for students and teachers and so does the Select Board, as they authorized Town Manager Lisa Wong to work with the Board of Health on a proposal. They also suggested using funding from the CARES Act to hire someone to conduct the testing or for the testing itself.
Weekly testing could allow students to spend more time in school and less time learning at home. Wong suggested the town could use a reserve fund transfer to cover the cost, but admitted that process would take longer, as a vote of Town Meeting is required.
Instead, using money from the federal CARES Act would allow the town to fund the position for both FY21 and FY22 (this current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and next). The town manager called it a temporary position and said the cost estimate for weekly pooled testing and the staff needed are still in development.
Previous testing clinics that town held cost $25,000-$28,000.
According to Wong, $40,000 remains from the CARES Act for the rest of FY21.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt said there’s a need for testing and a resource to fill it.
Speaking of the Board of Health, the Select Board also authorized the town manager to purchase up to 10 tablets at a cost of up to $6,000 to help Heath Director Jen Murphy run COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Money will come from the board’s Winchester Hospital Gift Account.
The governor announced Phase II would begin on Monday, Feb. 1 to vaccinate those individuals over 75 years of age. However, Winchester will also include in Phase II individuals over 65 years of age, anyone with two or more co-morbidities, early education and k-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers.
Wong suggested using the gift account or a reserve fund transfer. While the board backed the use of money from the hospital gift account, Amy Shapiro also proposed putting a call out to the community for donations.
Once the town completes all the vaccine clinics, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff advised returning the tablets to the Technology Department so other departments could have access to them in the future.
