WINCHESTER – Winchester Police Chief Daniel O’Connell and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian announced today that 33 local officers recently completed scenario-based training facilitated by the sheriff’s office.
Utilizing the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Mobile Training Center (MTC), Winchester officers were put through a series of video-based scenarios focused on the effective use of de-escalation skills, as well as responses to active shooter and hostage situations. Following each scenario Winchester trainers and officers discussed and assessed each response.
The training sessions were conducted June 13-17 in Winchester.
“I would like to thank Sheriff Koutoujian and his officers for bringing this live interactive training to the officers of the Winchester Police Department. I have been through the training myself and know first-hand the value it brings to an agency,” said Chief O’Connell. “The ability to practice a variety of police scenarios interactively and apply/practice de-escalation skills is critical in modern day policing.”
“Collaboration is a critical component of keeping our communities safe,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “This scenario-based training supplements the extensive training that officers across Middlesex County receive on a yearly basis. We’re proud to work with Chief O’Connell to ensure Winchester officers could participate in this valuable training.”
In 2021, the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office worked with 32 agencies to facilitate the training including the Malden, Medford and Stoneham police departments.
