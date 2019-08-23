WINCHESTER - Richard Nadel, a resident of Maple Road (off Forest Street), came by the Select Board’s meeting this week to alert the members to an issue involving large deliveries from Winchester Hospital in his neighborhood and the noise those deliveries can create, especially during the early morning hours. He said there aren’t any town restrictions on delivery times.
Therefore, he inquired about a possible bylaw that would restrict deliveries to certain times. He said his issue wasn’t specifically aimed at Winchester Hospital. Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff mentioned a noise bylaw the town tried to pass at a previous Town Meeting. It ultimately failed, as Goluboff felt residents thought it would be too hard to enforce.
However, he suggested to Nadel to submit a citizen’s petition regarding the delivery times. Nadel could word it how he wants or he could work with Town Counsel. He would just need 10 signatures to make it official. The Town Meeting warrant closes on Friday, Sept. 13, so Nadel would have until then to submit something to Town Manager Lisa Wong.
About this issue, Wong said she spoke with hospital officials who told her they’re trying to be cooperative and enforce a 7 a.m. delivery time. They’re also trying to enforce an anti-idling ordinance.
If Nadel chooses to craft a citizen’s petition and gives it to the Town Manager before the deadline, Goluboff said his board could work with Town Counsel to make it legal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.