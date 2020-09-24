WINCHESTER - Announcing on Aug. 24 that Police Chief Peter MacDonnell was retiring at the end of the year, Winchester will enter 2021 with a new leader in the police department.
In attempts to reach the chief for comment on his last few months, MacDonnell shied away from making any remarks at the current time. Instead, he said:
“Although your questions would be quick and easy to answer, I'm not sure I want to answer them in typical fashion. What I mean is that the last six months has been challenging for police departments
across the country, Winchester included. I'm not sure I want my final words as a police officer to be about me. I believe that there are too many other more important things that need to be said.
“Hope you understand, and I will be in touch.”
The chief has never been one to talk about himself, so his comments don’t come as a surprise. He has, however, been an integral force in the town’s police department for more than 30 years. He officially took over the job of police chief from Ken Albertelli on July 1, 2016.
MacDonnell, a life-long Winchester resident who graduated from Winchester High School in 1978, started his police career on May 2, 1988. More recently, he spent eight years as a lieutenant and five as the lieutenant in charge (basically the second-in-command) before taking over as chief.
Richard Howard, the Town Manager at the time, said upon MacDonnell’s promotion that he had been acting as the assistant chief to former police chief Albertelli for some time. All that experience clearly helped during the assessment period. The town brought in an outside consultant, Integrity Testing, to administer the test and rank the candidates (all from the Winchester Police Department). Afterward, Integrity informed the Town Manager that MacDonnell ranked first.
Now, Wong will need to start the process all over again.
When first notified he would receive the promotion, MacDonnell told the Select Board “it’s quite an honor (to become the next Chief of Police).”
Chief MacDonnell comes from a family of town workers - his grandfather was the Town Treasurer in the 1950s into the 1960s - so it’s no surprise that he would go down the same road.
At the time of his promotion, the Select Board gave MacDonnell one last chance to back out. He didn’t take it. Instead, MacDonnell said emphatically that he “looked forward to being the next chief.”
Of course it hasn’t been the easiest ride. Just this year alone, MacDonnell dealt with both the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest. While no one ever specifically accused a Winchester Police Officer of racial profiling, police brutality or any kind of racially-motivated injustice, every police department across the country felt the weight of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Four years ago, when MacDonnell first took over, Howard noted the town was transitioning to a younger generation within the police department. He acknowledged the outgoing chief, then added how the town “is in good hands with Pete.”
In a few months, someone new will take the reigns. The hope is he or she can guide the department into the future.
