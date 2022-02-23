WINCHESTER - Thanks to a rule change, the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can now be spent more judiciously. One new way the town plans on using them involves residents who live in the Arbor Lane/Wendell Street area, near the Woburn line, who use Woburn water and who were recently removed from said water line after the city discovered high levels of PFAS (which the city since addressed).
Unfortunately, for the affected homeowners, the switch off the Woburn water line caused low water pressure and the need for the homeowners to install booster pumps at approximately $6,000 per pump. With 38 affected homes, this would cost $230,000 in total, a sum the town agreed to reimburse using the ARPA funds.
When asked if the town should discuss this with the homeowners first, acting Town Manager Beth Rudolph said she would talk to the homeowners after the Select Board OKs funding the pumps, which they did (plus an additional $35,000 to the Health Department for mental health crisis planning).
“This is exactly what ARPA is for,” Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said. “We can fix the situation as quickly as possible.”
With the town now able to use ARPA funding more broadly, the Select Board encouraged the town manager to return to the School Committee, the IT Department and the Heath Department to see if they have any funding requests they chose not to submit during the final round of submission requests (when ARPA rules were more strict on how communities could spend the money).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt suggested the town manager “carve out chunks for schools and mental/behavioral health,” adding his surprise that ARPA funding was so restrictive in the beginning.
As for how the town manager would fund any new requests, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff proposed placing all the new requests and having each Select Board member rank them. Verdicchio noted how they might have to allocate a large portion of ARPA funding for affordable housing, to which Goluboff suggested asking town counsel how to do that.
Rudolph said funds must be encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024.
If the schools, DPW, affordable housing requests don’t use up all the money, and the DPW requested $6M, according to Select Board member Rich Mucci, the town could reserve some funding for mental health issues brought on by COVID.
“Lots of other town projects could be considered now,” Mucci acknowledged, adding the board should see what projects the Capital Planning Committee would want taken off their plate.
Verdicchio also mentioned water & sewer “are always looming.”
