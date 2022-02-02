WINCHESTER - The percentage of residents who tested positive for COVID keeps falling. It peaked at 14 percent a few weeks ago before falling to 12.82 percent last week and it now sits at 9.37 percent this week.
As Winchester hasn’t made any drastic changes in the past couple of weeks (an indoor mask mandate has been in effect for months and the town started vaccinating resident immediately), the data may indicate the omicron surge simply ended (similar to the delta surge that ended before omicron arrived).
Over the past two weeks, Winchester tested 5,794 residents and uncovered 543 positive results. Comparatively, Woburn tested 7,147 residents and found 1,345 positive results for a percentage twice that of Winchester. Burlington also sports a much higher percentage of positive residents than Winchester as it tested 4,088 residents and found 685 positive for a percentage of 16.76.
Other, local communities saw their percentages drop to below 10 percent, such as Arlington (8.76 percent) and Medford (8.66 percent). Overall, the state’s positive percentage fell to 15 percent.
As Monday was the last day of January, next week the town should unveil the number of residents who tested positive for the month of January. 499 tested positive in December, the highest month since the pandemic began; however, January figures to top that. Regardless, the number of positive tests should decrease for February and, hopefully, the upcoming months.
On the vaccine front, Winchester appears to have vaccinated everyone it’s going to vaccinate over the age of 11. It continues to vaccinate residents 5-11 years old. For boosters, the number of residents who received their booster shot increased by one percent over last week (this includes not boosting anyone in the 5-11 category as the CDC hasn’t recommended that yet).
COVID cases continue to decrease in the schools, as well, as the town only reported 52, the exact same number as last week). This remains half of what the number was two weeks ago.
Overall, the town, state and country may have seen the peak of the omicron variant.
