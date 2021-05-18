WINCHESTER - Town Meeting indefinitely postponed article 8, then indefinitely postponed it again. It might now return in the fall.
Article 8 would have created a special fund using building permit fees to help pay for the sustainability director position. Originally, Town Meeting pushed the article back to after the budget article, because many members wanted the position as a line item in the town manager’s budget. They got it.
Therefore, once article 8 came back, the proponents, the Select Board, asked for indefinite postponement so they could come back to it in the fall with more information. Michael Bettencourt, the lead proponent, said there were a lot of question left unanswered.
“What would the surcharge look like?” he asked, “and what would Town Meeting’s role be?”
He did admit during the budget discussion the Select Board would add on a building permit fee of$50 regardless of whether article 8 passed. That goes into effect on July 1, though Bettencourt noted the Select Board could modify it to exclude smaller building projects.
According to Town Counsel Mina Markarious, any money collected in that manner will go directly into the general revenue fund, which, in a way, can help offset the cost of the sustainability director. However, without the passing of article 8, the funds won’t directly impact that position.
Members still had doubts and concerns about the article. Jacqueline Welch wondered why they even needed the article if Town Meeting already voted the position into the general budget. She asked if Town Meeting took care of the purpose of article 8 already.
While the position is a recurring line item in the town manager’s budget, Bettencourt reminded Town Meeting it’s being funded initially through $50,000 from Free Cash and a one-time grant.
“We’re looking for a long-term solution,” he stressed, “to avoid losing the position next year.”
He said his board would see what revenue they could raise through the building permit surcharge.
Finance Committee Chair Enzo Rascionato added the money raised would help offset some of the costs of the position, but not likely cover it entirely.
In the end, 146 favored indefinite postponement.
