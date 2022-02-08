WINCHESTER - Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph gave the Select Board a quick preview of the town manager’s budget in advance of the Feb. 15 deadline to submit it to the Finance Committee for review.
In her FY23 budget, she made a few assumptions, such as new growth reaching $850,000, state aid coming in at $11.68M and local receipts totaling $9.72M. On the expense side, she budgeted $60.5M for the education budget, $12.98M for public safety, $8.75M for public works, $2.14M for energy, $13.1M for health insurance, $6M for general government, $2.3M for the library/archive/historical commission, and $373,000 for vocational (which includes Winchester’s portion of the new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School).
If Rudolph’s numbers hold, most of these line items would see a modest increase over what Town Meeting approved last spring. The acting town manager did admit this would be a mostly level-funded budget.
Last year, Town Meeting approved $12.67M for public safety and $8.32M for the DPW, plus $4.6M for the general government. Members also approved the town manager’s line item that included the new sustainability director position (where $50,000 was funded though Free Cash and the rest through a grant).
Town Meeting also approved the education budget for $58.15M. If Rudolph’s projection of $60.5M holds, the education budget would see a similar increase to the FY21 version. During a public hearing on the education budget two weeks ago, Supt. Frank Hackett outlined several budget options including a “roll over” budget at $60M that simply rolled everything from last year over to this year with no new initiatives and a “maintenance of effort adjusted” budget that included enrollment adjustments and lessening the amount of out of district tuition paid for $60.9M total.
Therefore, Rudolph’s projected budget falls in between those two. However, thanks to a rule adjustment, American Rescue Plan Act funds can now be spent more broadly than when Rudolph first asked department heads to submit their requests, This means the School Committee, should the acting town manager go back and ask them to resubmit (and the Select Board suggested she do so), could potentially fund some budget requests through ARPA, thereby allowing them to submit a more robust budget without needing a major increase.
Rudolph also gave an overview of budget projections for FY24-FY26 that showed conservative, middle of the road and best case scenario options for state aid, local receipts and expenses. Conservatively, she estimated state aid and local receipts increasing only 1.25 percent and one percent, respectively. A middle of the road option sees increases for both at two percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, and the best case scenario shows them increasing by 2.5 percent and two percent, respectively.
Conversely, Rudolph outlined a conservative (or worst case scenario) education budget increase near six percent, a middle of the road increase at around 4.5 or five percent and a best case scenario increase at four percent (just about what the interim town manager expects this year’s budget increase to be).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said he’s never seen an increase as high as Rudolph “conservatively” forecasted for the education budget and thought she may have overshot just a bit. She said she would go back and look at some past increases and readjust the model if needed.
On the operating reserve side, Free Cash drops to six percent (or at the very bottom of the Select Board’s policy) by FY25 under the best case scenario but bottoms out completely under the conservative model. This means an additional operating override may be needed in the next few years, possibly similar to one the town passed in FY20 (that one was supposed to last three years, but will most likely extend over five years).
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt felt the last override really funded priorities already established and thought going forward that perhaps smaller overrides every couple of years could work better.
“Structural deficits will continue,” he stressed. “We’re already running extremely lean on the municipal side.”
Fortunately, thanks to CARES Act, ARPA and other COVID relief, plus the town’s fiscal conservatism, Winchester managed to put away a good chunk of money in its Free Cash reserves. It also continues to receive revenue on time thus keeping the current FY22 budget on track (and even slightly ahead of schedule).
After the Finance Committee reviews the acting town manager’s budget, it will make its way to Town Meeting for approval in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.