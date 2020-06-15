WINCHESTER - With so much up in the air due to COVID-19, Town Meeting managed to pass a nearly $134.5M budget, a nearly $6M increase over the current FY20 budget.
“This was a unique budget process,” Finance Committee Chair Nicole Soto remarked, as her committee and Town Manager Lisa Wong had to pivot off the Town Manager’s original budget submitted back in mid-February.
Per usual, the education budget takes up more than a third of the town’s overall budget and this year the School Committee received a slight boost over FinCom’s recommendations thanks to a motion made by Town Meeting member Carol Savage to amend the education budget by $278,523 using funds in the overlay surplus account.
This new number that Town Meeting approved with 96 in favor and 59 against represents what the School Committee called its compromise budget. The group initially sought a 3.74 percent increase. FinCom offered a 2.77 percent increase. The approved “compromise” will now raise their budget by 3.29 percent.
It allows for the addition of a McCall School instructional coach, an elementary school instructional coach, a dean of students, full day kindergarten aides, a nurse at the high school, and a k-5 adjustment counselor.
School Committee Chair Michelle Bergstrom during her presentation called the FinCom recommendation an “austerity” budget and said if it passed the committee may need to cut programs or raise fees or lay off staff.
Savage, who started the ball rolling on the discussion of whether or not to allocate more funds to the education budget, said it’s “hard to plan for public education at this time.” Backing her suggested increase, the Select Board unanimously recommended favorable action with chair Michael Bettencourt noting how they communicated this to Town Meeting as part of last year’s override.
“It’s hard for the school side to adjust during the year,” he said, adding this additional increase would take care of some needs the School Committee deferred in past budgets.
Soto said FinCom voted against the additional increase, but not unanimously. She said three voted in favor and seven voted against. When asked why FinCom approved a 2.77 percent raise, Soto cited economic headwinds, the current recession, lowering state revenues and Ch. 70 money, and how it would affect what the town invests in OPEB and pensions and impact a potential future override.
“There’s too much uncertainty to make permanent hires in the fall,” Soto stressed.
She added how most communities are making sacrifices to their education budgets, plus she highlighted a lack of enrollment growth for the next school year with no 40B projects online just yet.
Caren Connelly, not a Town Meeting member, but president of the Winchester Foundation for Educational Excellence, though not speaking in that role, pushed for the School Committee to get the full amount, 3.74 percent, as she said the town talked about that for many years.
“They definitely need full-time kindergarten aides, especially if the kids are asked to remain six feet apart,” she noted.
Obviously, many Town Meeting members opposed the additional increase. One such member, Michelle Prior, acknowledged the override money would have been used for this, but stated “times have changed” and “money is not coming in.”
Prior also said the FinCom’s recommendation amounted to simply less growth and not shrinking the budget or laying off employees. In fact, she pointed out how the education budget grew by a factor of 8 when compared to enrollment growth since 2014.
Even though Town Meeting approved the override last year partly to assist the School Committee, Prior recommended a pause in hiring.
Another Town Meeting member against the additional increase, Tony Conte acknowledged “we’re living in unprecedented times” and mentioned the “substantial reduction in town revenue.”
He argued the town has “always been generous with the School Committee,” noting how the 2.77 percent increase is not a decrease.
Town Meeting member Roger Wilson supported the schools, saying they’re “the most important function of town,” but added how the town needs to support the Finance Committee, too.
“We need to flatten the curve of spending,” he said, referencing the phrase commonly associated with the coronavirus.
He asked if the town could readdress these School Committee requests in the fall, but the FinCom Chair said although her committee can address any article it would be poor timing.
When asked about the possibility of remote learning actually costing more than in class learning and the need for Personal Protective Equipment, Bergstrom said some of that cost goes into the budget. She expected classrooms, if students return, to be half-filled, but said she’s waiting for a state recommendation.
Superintendent Judy Evans said the school department received $90,000 from the CARES Act, but added how opening in the fall could cost the town $500 per student. Though admitting she didn’t anticipate it reaching that level, it does show how times changed due to the coronavirus and the need for PPE including hand sanitizer and masks for both students and teachers.
If students return to class in the fall, Evans said her concern involved a potential lack of staffing. She didn’t feel as though the school department could defer these position for another year.
Planning Board Chair Heather von Mering called the need for instructional positions and full day kindergarten aides very critical.
“Why wouldn’t we fund it?” she asked.
Select Board member Susan Verdicchio reminded Town Meeting the money to fund the additional increase would come from the overlay surplus account and wouldn’t raise the tax levy or cut into the override. If not used for the education budget that money, said Soto, could be used to fund services, keep services and reduce the tax levy or increase reserves.
Ultimately, Town Meeting approved using it for the education budget.
Overall budget
“This is a time of economic uncertainty,” Soto said, referencing how COVID-19 has impacted local receipts, state aid and spending needs. “The budget aims to balance needs and sustainability.”
While a large potion of the budget goes toward education, it isn’t the only budget driver. Town Meeting appropriated $3.2M and $2.8M for the Building Stabilization Fund and the Capital Stabilization Fund, respectively. Overall, the budget increased nearly four percent on the municipal side and slightly more than three percent on the educational side.
The largest increases involve the DPW (due to contracts negotiated last year), the Town Clerk’s Office (due to the town holding four elections this year: presidential primary, local, state primary, and presidential), legal (due to the use of outside counsel), and the Board of Health (due to the addition of a part-time staffer).
Other increases include undistributed expenses: $701,000 or 3.2 percent and water & sewer: 1.8 percent. The Recreation Department, meanwhile, saw a massive 30 percent decrease mainly due to the coronavirus and its impacts.
Fortunately, for the town, it has healthy reserves so FinCom used $1.4M in Free Cash for FY21, plus another $1M to cover articles passed at fall Town Meeting. Operating reserves currently remain at 10 percent of the budget, which falls in line with the Select Board’s policy to have reserves between 6 - 10 percent of the budget.
However, the FinCom Chair alerted Town Meeting that reserves could easily fall below six percent by FY24.
Budget breakdown
General Government: $5,135,478
Culture and Recreation: $2,065,304
Health and Social Services: $825,136
Public Safety: $10,625,262 (Police Department - $5,409,584; Fire Department - $5,205,533)
DPW: $7,986,679
Education: $56,013,376 (vocational - $256,000)
Undistributed: $22,125,143
Funded debt: $13,134,799
Capital: $1,644,000 (DPW buildings: Town Hall and DPW fire alarm design - $50,000; energy: McCall School unit vent controls phase I - $50,000; ADA projects - $125,000; fire: public safety radios - police and fire (year 3 of 4) - $125,000; DPW: roads and sidewalks - $500,000; Town Manager: Risk Assessment implementation phase I - $75,000; Town Clerk: Records Management feasibility study - $20,000; Lincoln School exterior maintenance/repair flatwork/walkways - $100,000; engineering of Main Street bridge railing - $50,000; fire: Fire Chief’s vehicle - $67,000; police: 4-wheel drive reservoir vehicle - $50,000; Town Manager: Skillings Road guardrail replacement - $40,000; DPW: salter truck - town’s share of grant award - $37,000; Capital deferred maintenance - $100,000; MS4 permit year 3 - $205,000; and cemetery: cemetery holding tomb repairs and road resurfacing/signage/tree trimming/guard rail - $50,000.
