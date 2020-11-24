WINCHESTER – Although quite a hot topic of conversation and conjecture, it may be several months before anything is learned about the cache of human bones discovered at a construction site on Dartmouth Street on Nov. 5.
The bones were found after the existing building at 25 Dartmouth St. had been removed and the site was being readied for the pouring of a concrete foundation for a new house. Since the site of the new house is a bit north of the old one, the construction crew had excavated a large area to the side of the former garage.
On that Thursday, developer Mark Donnellan was not at the site at the time of the find but got a call from his crew to go down. By then, some apparently random bones had been unearthed and put in a pile. It was thought they might be human, so work was stopped and the police called.
Officer Peter Hersee was the first officer at the scene and opined that that the bones might be human. Det. Kristen O’Brien was next to respond. The officers took photographs which were sent to the District Attorney’s office.
Though police officers did remain to protect the site, as far as the investigation went, “we notified the District Attorney’s office, and, after we were informed that no foul play was suspected, our involvement ended,” Chief Peter MacDonnell said.
In any case of a human-bone find, the Medical Examiner investigates the discovery to determine whether the bones are human and whether they are recent or more than 100 years old.
If they are less than 100 years old, a criminal investigation may be warranted. If older, the ME then notifies the State Archaeologist, who immediately conducts an archaeological investigation of the site.
In this case, the ME’s office confirmed the bones were human and made a determination, based on preliminary information, that “there may be multiple skeletal remains that appear to have been there for an extended period of time, possibly over 100 years.”
Investigation at the construction site continued for a few days. Reportedly, further digging occurred. Then Donnellan was told his crew could go back to work. And work is, in fact, continuing.
According to standard procedures, if it is not possible to preserve and protect the burial site, the State Archaeologist removes the remains. This is what happened in this case.
The investigation now belongs to the Forensic Anthropologist. Next steps include putting the remains together, trying to determine sex, age, and any other features, and writing a report. That report reportedly could take several months.
It is unknown whether any artifacts were found in the ground that could help. One rumored observation made at the site, which is apparently accurate, is that some bones appeared clean cut. This could narrow the possible timeline of the burial, though that is still open-ended.
Clues in history?
Are there any clues in the history of the land, the buildings, or the lives of the people known to have lived there? A former resident said there were no neighborhood rumors about the property while he was growing up there in the 1970s. And, looking further back, the history appears perfectly respectable and law-abiding.
The area south of Winter Pond was essentially open land through the end of the 19th century. When the town was incorporated in 1850, florist Samuel Twombly owned the land along Wildwood Street from Cambridge Street (where his house was built) to the cemetery.
Plans to subdivide Twombly land near Winter Pond date back to 1860, but by 1875 only one house had been built, the home of another florist, William Wentworth. Both florists had accessory buildings on their property, including several greenhouses.
In 1892, a three-acre lot of Twombly land was sold to William Goodwin, who built a new house, 53 Wildwood St., finished in 1894. The lot then stretched back to the pond and included what became the eastern end of Dartmouth Street. Goodwin had the grounds professionally landscaped.
Goodwin was a merchant dealing in iron pipes, fittings, boilers, bathtubs, and plumbing materials. He served on the Town’s Committee on Plumbing By-Laws in 1899. His only son, Percy, was educated at Harvard and became a mechanical engineer. After the family moved to Maine, the house was put up for auction in 1910.
Fanny Priest, a widow from Newton, bought the house and, after making improvements, moved to it with her five children, including son Russell, a civil engineer. The Tutein family owned the property from 1917 through 1941. Ernest Arthur Tutein was treasurer for an iron foundry and a director of the Winchester National Bank. Except for son Chester killed at the end of World War I, the sons went into business.
There really are no apparent clues in the list of early residents of the house and abutting properties, all outward appearances being upright and scandal-free.
Dartmouth Street subdivision
By 1955, builder and real estate developer Alfred D. Elliott owned the former Goodwin estate. In 1956, a subdivision plan was approved which divided the house from its back lot of about two acres. Dartmouth Street was extended to access new building lots there.
Two buildings already occupied two of the new lots on Dartmouth Street. Both had been accessory buildings to 53 Wildwood St. One was the Goodwin carriage house, renovated into 23 Dartmouth St. in 1957.
The second building was the one just taken down at 25 Dartmouth St. It was probably built by the Tuteins about 1920 (not 1890 as appears in some places).
Assessors’ records of the 1920s called it a cottage. It was later enlarged and renovated. The first residents of the remodeled building moved in during 1957.
Were these buildings built while the bodies or body parts were already in the ground? Unknown.
Could the remains be from the pre-Colonial era? The “clean-cut” condition argues against this. But, whenever the State Archaeologist determines that a burial is that of an Indigenous person, the Commission on Indian Affairs is notified.
Could it be a Colonial Woburn burial site? Not likely, given the early presence of the Woburn church cemetery.
How about a private, family burial lot? Although Winchester had at least a couple of family tombs, their locations were known. No headstones or other indications of a cemetery were reported at the Dartmouth Street site. Wildwood Cemetery was created in 1852 and, sure enough, there is a Twombly plot there, as well as Wentworth and Tutein plots. Most other residents actually moved away from the area and died elsewhere.
Could an epidemic have been so widespread and deadly that bodies had to be buried hurriedly? Statistics from the late 19th century on do not support this idea.
Could a medical person or student have been involved? Not impossible. The site was vacant for so long that anyone might have used it prior to the 1950s.
How were the remains missed during all the renovations, utility installations, and the construction of the street? Apparently, the area excavated on Nov. 5 had not been disturbed since the remains were buried. The utilities for 25 Dartmouth St. ran from the street to the southern end of the old house; the remains were located to the north.
When will we know more? Probably not until after the experts have done their studies and filed their report.
