WINCHESTER - Winchester Public Schools will have a mask mandate in effect for the upcoming school year. This was decided at the School Committee meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The School Committee voted unanimously in support of Interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Hackett’s recommendations for universal masking for preK-12th grades.
He also recommended maintaining physical distancing goals of three feet in classrooms and six fee during lunchtime, noted Karen Bolognese, Chair of the Winchester School Committee.
The School Committee was also in full support, added Bolognese, of his recommendations on mitigation measures including (but not limited to) hand washing/sanitizing, seating charts to assist in contact tracing, respiratory etiquette, maximizing use of outdoor space, daily symptom check for students and staff, and staying home when sick.
Dr. Hackett has been in regular consultation with Jennifer Murphy, the Director of the Department of Public Health, Jennifer Markham, the Head Nurse of Winchester High School, school principals, and the Policy Subcommittee of the School Committee throughout the summer. They have all discussed COVID-19 data and trends in the community as well as mitigation measures that had worked well during the previous school year.
These were all factors in the recommendations that Dr. Hackett brought forward to the School Committee for discussion and the vote on Aug. 10.
Bolognese stated that Dr. Hackett and the School Committee wholeheartedly believe that “we are all in this together and that we must all do our small but important part to protect each other, our families, our Winchester community, and the surrounding communities.”
