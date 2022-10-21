Girl Scouts Receive Silver Award

WINCHESTER - Girl Scout Troop 72066 recently received one of the most prestigious awards in Girl Scouts: the Silver Award. The Silver Award is a medal that rewards 50+ hours of work to make the community a better place. Winchester Troop 72066 set out to achieve this prize by helping out at their old elementary school, Muraco.
Four of the girls of Troop 72066, who are currently 9th graders at Winchester High School, Juliette K., Sophie L., Nadia N.B., and Norah S., have all learned valuable knowledge about leadership and citizenship. Girl Scouts of Eastern MA was proud to bestow the Silver Award honor upon the girls.
“The girls’ dedication to this project was outstanding! The murals took a lot longer than expected. They gave up four weeks of their summer vacation and put in many more than the 50 hours they each needed to do to fulfill the requirements for the Silver Award,” said the troops’ passionate leader, Diana Baquero.
The girls’ project focused on brightening up the overhang space at Muraco.
Through much design and brainstorming throughout their eighth-grade year, they created a masterful plan to turn this dull dungeon into a dazzling dwelling! With the DPW’s help, the walls were primed, and the troop got to work painting. In mid-June of 2022, Sophie put down the first brushstroke on the group’s awe-inspiring project.
After all the planning, the painting started out quickly but took longer than expected. It was four weeks of painting before the girls could say they were done with the murals. The girls have made a lasting change at Muraco.
“On behalf of Muraco Elementary School, we extend our thanks to the Girl Scouts for their incredible donation of both time and artistic talents for our new and improved overhang space. The space is now even more warm and welcoming - it is our hope that the students of Muraco engage with and enjoy the incredible mural work for years to come. Thank you,” exclaimed the principal of Muraco, Ms. West.
“I found it really gratifying to follow through with this whole project, though it was a long process. It was a lot of fun to see how much we were able to change this dreary space.” - Norah
“I’m so satisfied with the outcome of this project, everyone in our troop worked so hard this summer. The final result was so rewarding after the long process we went through.” - Juliette
“I loved being a part of something so beautiful! The process was a lot of fun and I practiced leadership and working with a team.” - Nadia
“I learned a lot about patience and friendship while painting this mural.” - Sophie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.