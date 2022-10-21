Girl Scouts Receive Silver Award

Four of the girls of Troop 72066, who are currently 9th graders at Winchester High School, Juliette K., Sophie L., Nadia N.B., and Norah S, recently received one of the most prestigious awards in Girl Scouts: the Silver Award. The Silver Award is a medal that rewards 50+ hours of work to make the community a better place. Winchester Troop 72066 set out to achieve this prize by helping out at their old elementary school, Muraco.