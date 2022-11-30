WINCHESTER - Finding a permanent town manager isn’t like ordering a coffee at Starbucks; you can’t just walk up to the counter, tell the barista what you want and then wait as they bring it to you in a cup with your name on it.
In reality, finding a permanent town manager means sifting through applications, conducting interviews, conducting more interviews, doing background checks, discussions, and finally voting on the best candidate for the job. Fortunately, for the Select Board, they have plenty of help.
The town hired Community Paradigm to assist in the search. The board then convened a screening committee to narrow down the list of candidates to a manageable number. Right now, the board has three candidates to interview plus current interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph (who the board always planned to interview).
This Monday, Enzo Rascionato, from the Finance Committee, and chair of the screening committee, will present an overview of the process (and candidates), joined by Community Paradigm. On Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the board plans to interview the final candidates (two each day for an hour each).
Before then, though, the board still had to make a few decisions such as who would ask the interview questions, members of the Select Board or Community Paradigm. Chair Rich Mucci said it might be better to let Community Paradigm ask the questions.
Vice Chair Anthea Brady thought the board should while member Mariano Goluboff didn’t care who asked the initial, set questions as long as the board asked the follow up questions. Goluboff added how he didn’t want it to seem too scripted so he proposed that Community Paradigm tee up a few set questions to get the discussion started.
Member John Fallon asked the board to consider what areas they wanted to cover and to set a time limit on each so they could cover everything.
Member Michael Bettencourt suggested the board come in somewhere between Community Paradigm asking all the questions and the board asking all the questions. He said he wanted to be fair to each candidate and to also keep it moving.
Brady, following up on the idea of Community Paradigm asking the questions, said it could feel like the board is removed from the process. Mucci, though, suggested letting Community Paradigm ask the questions allows the board the opportunity to listen better.
He said Community Paradigm would also vet the candidates to help the board prepare for the interview. The board’s next decision, though, involved who would draft the questions.
Fallon backed the idea of letting Community Paradigm submit questions for the board to review. He said he wants to be an active listener. Brady said the board should work with Community Paradigm on how to best tailor the questions.
Goluboff, meanwhile, proposed limiting the number of set questions because he felt all the candidates would have different backgrounds. The chair agreed, saying less questions means more discussion. He also supported Community Paradigm asking the questions, but said the board should work with them on crafting the questions.
Goluboff added how the board should look for some notes from the screening committee if any are available.
Following the interviews, the board plans to meet on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss the candidates and potentially vote on someone to approve. Mucci brought up the idea of potentially bringing back two candidates for another round of interviews, something he admitted Community Paradigm said rarely happens.
The board, however, didn’t seem to back that idea, though Fallon acknowledged how short an hour could be.
“We need to be thoughtful about our decision,” he noted. “It’s an important decision.”
Mucci, in the end, said the board needs to move quickly, deliberately, and keep the process going.
“Trust the process,” he said.
