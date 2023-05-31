WINCHESTER - The Select Board recently encouraged local lawmakers to “act favorably” on bill H.74 and S.34 - An Act to Modernize Funding for Community Media Programming.
In a letter to the joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity, the board wrote, “With Massachusetts cable subscriptions steadily declining, the essential revenue from franchise fees has also declined. Bills H.74 and S.34 would update the law to mirror unrelenting technological advances, allowing Winchester to keep pace and deliver local information and entertainment to our residents.”
The board notes how its local media center, WinCAM, “provides hundreds of hours of municipal meetings to the viewing public annually along with local election coverage, educational opportunities for our students and coverage of local events.”
It, quite literally, they argue, “documents the history of our town.” The letter continues, noting, “Without these services, Winchester would likely need to absorb the cost of municipal production, while access to technology for residents would likely cease entirely.”
The board writes if these two bills became law, “the funds collected would allow WinCAM to continue operations well into the future, as well as provide much needed funding for municipal communications projects.
“An Act to Modernize Funding for Community Media Programming makes sense for Massachusetts municipalities.”
What is an Act to Modernize Funding for Community Media Programming
Some background information notes how traditional cable, which is delivered through public rights of way (telephone poles, conduits, sidewalks, etc.), is regulated thought franchise license agreements, which are negotiated at the municipal level. Cable alternatives, such as streaming entertainment, which is most often delivered via the same infrastructure, are not subject to those same regulations.
Streaming providers rely on local infrastructure to sell their product, yet pay nothing to use that infrastructure. For decades, community media has thrived in Massachusetts thanks to these federally-mandated franchise license agreements, in which cable companies agree to remit up to five percent of their gross annual revenue back to the city or town in which they do business, usually in order to support local programming.
Because of the changing media landscape, these bills aim to replicate the success of the franchise fee system, while modernizing what the obligations are to entertainment providers who are using public rights of way to deliver their product.
The bill, if passed, would impose a five percent fee on digital streaming providers which are using public rights of way in order to sell their services to Massachusetts residents. Monies would be collected at the state level twice a year and then distributed to the state general fund, municipalities and community media centers. Distribution would be based on population and done via existing distribution methods.
According to the House and Senate, this bill is not a tax on the internet, nor is it a tax on Massachusetts residents. It simply updates the law to include new entertainment options that entered the marketplace in the past decade and are rapidly growing in popularity.
Some states already imposed similar fees including Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Washington.
