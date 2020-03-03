WINCHESTER - What do storytelling, glassblowing, composting and building have in common? All are ways that Winchester’s education foundation is helping students find their own voices in the coming year. WFEE, the Winchester Foundation for Educational Excellence, is funding $121,000 in grant requests made this January. Grants will touch students at all of Winchester’s schools, elementary to the high school.
All first graders at Lynch Elementary school worked with five educators to write a WFEE grant designed to help save dying bee populations. The students plan to build hexagonal planters, filled with a variety of flowers, which will sustain bees.
In their request to WFEE, the students wrote, “We want this garden so we can learn from it by researching it, designing it, building it, planting it, taking care of it, and observing the bees.”
At Ambrose Elementary, students will focus next year on telling their own stories. This multi-month, all school grant, will bring two storytellers to Ambrose multiple times. Students will engage in both written and oral work tailored to grade level standards. The project will also involve students creating their own self-portraits, culminating in an all school gallery walk.
“So many of the grant requests we received this winter clearly support the district’s goal of hands-on learning that is measured not by multiple choice tests, but by project based assessments,” said WFEE Executive Director Caren Connelly. “Rather than learning to fill in bubbles on standardized tests, Winchester students are being encouraged to collaborate, explore and solve real world problems.”
Winchester High School students are benefiting from a number of WFEE grants that encourage everything from glassblowing to engineering. WHS Honors Art students will work with master glassblowers at the Bubble Factory in Essex, creating multiple pieces of art that will be displayed at the Winchester Public Library. All WHS students will have access to a new, large 3D printer funded by a WFEE grant designed to increase interdepartmental collaboration.
“Elementary students aren’t the only ones writing WFEE grants,” according to Connelly. “Collaborating with the Service Learning Coordinator, a 12th grade student has helped set up curriculum around composting that will include a pilot project to compost cafeteria waste.”
If successful after a year, the district will take over funding, possibly expanding the project to other schools.
Support for technology as a classroom tool continues to be a WFEE focus. 7th grade educators at McCall Middle School will purchase both augmented reality and virtual reality tools to engage students in projects such as Travel Europe, virtually exploring other countries. Geography and World Language teachers will work with McCall’s technology coach to expand student learning.
“Computer-simulated environments are exciting because they enable theoretical knowledge to be combined with the 21st century skill of learning how to use new technology,” explained grant writers Pat DeVries and Kim Burke. “This combination will help abstract concepts become much more concrete to our students with helping them be immersed in their own learning experience.”
At WHS, the Math Department plans a series of summer workshops for teachers on robotics, coding and graphing tools. WFEE’s grant to the Department will then allow participating teachers to purchase Finch robots and other coding tools for use in the classroom.
With this round of grants, WFEE continues to encourage teachers to remain lifelong learners, engaged in the classroom, striving to meet the needs of all students. Three Lynch educators will use their WFEE grant to attend a summer course on Design Thinking, developing hands on engineering projects for students. Teachers from all elementary schools will join the district’s Math Coach at a Stanford University seminar focused on the study of math.
This grant builds on and supports a previous WFEE grant that created math lending libraries of manipulatives, games and books. Assistant Superintendent Jen Elineema will use her WFEE grant to expand project based assessment in Winchester. Additionally, the district will engage a qualitative date expert to gather, code and analyze information about creating successful project based assessments.
Visit www.wfee.org to learn about additional WFEE grants made this month.
