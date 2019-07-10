WINCHESTER - Even though Winchester Hospital hasn’t exactly been keeping up its end of the bargain, Winchester Town Manager Lisa Wong made a suggestion to extend the hospital’s PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement with the town for another year.
According to Town Comptroller Stacie Ward, the town has received one of the two payments owed by the hospital, $32,000 for 620 Washington St., which was discounted 50 percent due to the hospital’s operating margin falling under two percent. She added the Town Manager reported the other payment for 1021 Main St. didn’t come in by June 30. (estimated $18,000 after the 50 percent discount is applied).
Ward noted the agreements are still under negotiation.
Wong’s decision to extend the PILOT agreement didn’t sit well with all the members of the Select Board. Michael Bettencourt felt that, although the hospital “is a great partner to the town,” continuing the contract could ultimately hurt the town.
He hoped there would be room to negotiate and asked for any final decision to wait until the board reconvenes on July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.