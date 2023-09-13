WINCHESTER - Health Director Jen Murphy asked the Select Board to enter into an agreement to join a regional collaborative with eight other communities to conduct Hazardous Waste Collection Days once a month from April - November. The board authorized the town manager to enter into said agreement.
Murphy said the reason for partnering with other communities stemmed from the skyrocketing price for the town to hold a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It now costs $24,000-$26,000, which Murphy said used to cover two Hazardous Waste Collection Days.
From now on, residents will bring all their hazardous materials to Lexington. Murphy said there won’t be a fee and it’s open to any resident, with or without a Transfer Station sticker. This eliminates the Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Winchester.
The health director said her budget has $26,000 to allocate to this. All the communities will share an upfront cost, then the company who holds the collection day will track the size of the loads and bill each community separately. This means residents will have to show identification.
Each month, a different community will send volunteers to work the Hazardous Waste Collection Day (but residents can attend any or all months).
When asked how much other communities involved in the collaboration spend, Murphy said Belmont spent $11,000 last year.
