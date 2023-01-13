WINCHESTER - As the developer of 10 Commerce Place continues to move forward with that project, which is now in front of the Conservation Commission, he came before the Select Board this week seeking approval for a Notice of Intent to complete environmental work to the riverbank around Mill Pond.
Ian Gillespie, along with architect Larry Beals, outlined some needed improvements. Because the town owns that particular property, Beals said they need the town’s approval before they can begin any work in the area, including bringing in some native species. The project already received the approval of the engineering department.
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci pumped the brakes on Gillespie’s plans, wanting to receive town counsel feedback first before proceeding.
“I think town counsel needs to weigh in on the legal ramifications,” he opined.
Select Board member John Fallon asked about grading and whether significant maintenance would be required. Beals said his plan didn’t propose any grading changes, adding how the bank was stable. He expected “very little” maintenance if it’s done properly.
“Just make sure the plants grow,” he said, noting the owner (of 10 Converse Place) would be responsible for any costs.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt inquired about possible erosion and Beals mentioned some concern regarding a large white pine tree that was leaning. He said they would remove it before it falls. Another tree, a large willow, Beals called spectacular and advised the town to keep it.
“We’re not proposing any tree removal, but better trees could be planted there,” the architect admitted.
He also acknowledge there’s no storm water management on site, which could lead to some erosion. He hoped to catch any runoff from the roof/property and discharge it.
If the developer receives approval for the NOI, he’ll next file with the Conservation Commission for approval to do the work. The 10 Converse Place project itself already passed through the Planning Board. Gillespie and his team just finished hearings with the Conservation Commission and now await their decision. If he gets the thumbs up, he can move forward.
When asked after the meeting about a timeline, he said he didn’t have one at the moment, not knowing when (or how) ConCom would rule.
About the environmental work, Beals said they aren’t looking for easements or restrictions, calling it “the right thing to do.”
“We’re always looking at landscaping,” Gillespie told the Select Board, “and we knew we had to do this.”
Bettencourt suggested the board approve the plans on the condition they also receive town counsel approval. Vice-Chair Anthea Brady made a motion, but the board chose not to vote; instead, they continued the discussion to their next meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. Assuming town counsel signs off, Mucci told Gillespie he and his team don’t even need to show up for that meeting.
The chair did ask why the developer wants to do the work now and Gillespie said it’s not a big change, noting he filed with the Conservation Commission but hadn’t received any feedback yet. He pointed out ConCom said they would feel better if he approached the Select Board.
“We’re looking for an opinion on if we should proceed,” Beals said. “If so, we’ll move forward.”
If town counsel reviews the legal document and gives the OK, the developer should be able to proceed after the board formally approves it on Jan. 23.
