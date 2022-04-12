WINCHESTER - Nearly five and a half years ago, in December of 2016, the town parted ways with longtime Town Counsel Wade Welch who announced his retirement at the time (though he stayed on for a little while longer to help with some ongoing issues such as the Eversource 345 kV electrical line project).
To find his replacement, the town convened a Town Counsel Search Advisory Committee. The committee wrote an RFP and found six applicants, which they narrowed down to three, to include: Anderson & Kreiger, KP Law and Blatman, Bobrowski, Mead and Talerman. By the end of 2016, after interviewing the three finalists, the Select Board unanimously selected Anderson & Kreiger to serve as the town’s new counsel.
For the past five plus years, Anderson & Kreiger served as the town’s legal counsel (usually through Mina Makarious, though Art Kreiger appeared at several town meetings over the years). Last night, however, the Select Board authorized the town manager to begin crafting an RFP to potentially find a new legal counsel to serve the town.
The board had two options: renegotiate with Anderson & Kreiger or put out an RFP and “test the market,” so to speak. Select Board member John Fallon said they should “see what’s out there.”
The rest of the board agreed with chair Rich Mucci noting that Kreiger was retiring from the firm. He said, like Fallon, it makes sense to see what’s on the open market.
The current contract with Anderson & Kreiger expires at the end of June. The board’s decision does not mean Anderson & Kreiger won’t return as town counsel in FY23, it simply means other law firms now have the opportunity to respond to the RFP (either way, Anderson & Kreiger will continue to represent the town through Town Meeting and special Town Meeting, which could begin in late May).
Back in 2016, the board called Anderson & Kreiger accessible and appreciated how the firm offered three levels of service: senior partner, junior partner and a low-level associate. Then-Town Manager Richard Howard said the firm was very deep, which gave the board members confidence.
A month later, members of the firm introduced themselves to the board/town.
(0) comments
