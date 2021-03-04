WINCHESTER - With a push from the local chapter of the NAACP, the Select Board approved an emergency resolution regarding evictions. It urges “all landlords, public housing authorities and others providing shelter in the town to forego all evictions for nonpayment of rent or without cause upon a resident of the Town of Winchester during this public health crisis; provided, that nothing in this resolution shall prohibit the enforcement of an eviction deemed necessary for public health or safety; and
“urge(s) Governor Baker to reissue a statewide eviction moratorium and maintain such moratorium in place until the termination of the Centers for Disease Control moratorium or the governor’s declared public health emergency, whichever is later; and
“declare that this emergency resolution shall remain in effect until May 1, 2021.”
The resolution also states that “these measures shall be effective immediately on this date (Feb. 22) and shall remain in effect through the dates noted herein, unless further orders are otherwise issued modifying or extending the same.”
The resolution notes the governor declared a state of emergency on March 10, 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and the town followed suit on March 18, both of which remain in effect. It also noted the statewide eviction moratorium ended on Oct. 17, 2020 even though “COVID-19 cases are spiking, cold weather is here, and many Winchester families could be evicted during a global health crisis.”
In the resolution, it states that the CDC and President of the United States “have extended a nationwide eviction moratorium to avoid this crisis.” It adds how “local and state health officials have advised that residents should stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and evictions would make it impossible for Winchester residents to stay at home by rendering them homeless and would further increase the risk to public health and safety posed by COVID-19.”
The town also hopes to connect residents (both owners and renters) with local social service agencies, as suggested by the Winchester Housing Partnership Board. Select Board member Amy Shapiro proposed putting a list on the town’s website (www.winchester.us).
“It’s not always giant conglomerations that own buildings,” chair Michael Bettencourt pointed out. “Sometimes its a two-family that someone rents out to help with mortgage payments.”
