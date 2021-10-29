WINCHESTER - The Select Board voted favorable action on just about every single warrant article scheduled for fall Town Meeting except for two: an article to create a Master Plan Implementation Committee and an article to relocate the school district’s central office from the Parkhurst School to the Carriage House. The board took no vote on either article, though could make a recommendation on one or both this Monday before Town Meeting starts.
Central office relocation
The School Committee voted to place an article on the Town Meeting warrant to fund continued architectural and engineering deign services associated with the school district’s central office relocation study at a cost of $57,000.
The ultimate goal involves moving the central office out of the Parkhurst School and into the Carriage House (located on the Ambrose School campus). The central office was moved to Parkhurst from Lynch in 2013 after Vinson-Owen students left Parkhurst and moved into the new school building.
According to the School Committee, “Parkhurst was understood to be only a short-to-medium term home for the central office given inefficient space utilization (960 sq. ft. classrooms as offices); poor layout for business use; and expected need for Parkhurst to accommodate students in the future.”
The school’s Master Plan calls for the relocation of the central office to the Carriage House. Town Meeting previously approved funding for space programming and schematic design for this project, which was completed by Tappe Architects this summer.
The committee debated moving the central office back to Lynch upon completion of the new building, but decided it made little sense due to the lack of available space on the site. Moving it out of Parkhurst now also opens up that building for swing space once the Lynch project gets underway, the committee noted.
To do this, the town would need to pay to repair the Carriage House (around $6M in total). To keep the central office in Parkhurst so it could eventually relocate to a new Lynch building would cost about the same, the committee said, when you factor in costs to keep modular classrooms on site to house students during construction. Therefore, as noted by School Committee member Chris Nixon, there’s no cost-savings to relocating the central office back to the Lynch School.
The Select Board chose not to recommend favorable action this week so they could receive more information and take a vote at a later date (this is Article 28, so it will most likely not come up until night two or three of Town Meeting).
When asked by member Michael Bettencourt about other possible options, Nixon said his committee didn’t hear any interest from architects in tackling the idea of moving the central office back to the Lynch site. He added it would make the site nine percent larger with the central office added.
The new Lynch is already expected to house 520 students plus an expanded pre-kindergarten, so there’s little reason to entertain that idea without any type of cost-savings, Nixon argued.
He then suggested, once the central office leaves Parkhurst, it could serve as space for the recreation department or even the town clerk. If nothing else, Nixon said the town could rent it out to generate revenue (it used to house the Bartlett School, the School Committee member noted).
“It’s too big for the central office and not needed right now, expect for swing space,” Nixon pushed.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff advised not to shoehorn the central office onto the Lynch site, because the Lynch School should focus on providing the best education for the Lynch students. He proposed moving the central office to a commercial or rental space and then moving it back to Parkhurst once Lynch students moved out.
However, he said if it would cost $12M-$15M to renovate Parkhurst to accommodate the central office for the long haul, he could understand not doing that.
Nixon, again, reiterated how the Parkhurst School was simply too big for the central office, and it would still cost a large amount of money even if the town only renovated 8,000 or so sq. ft. He also said the Capital Planning Committee won’t fund Parkhurst renovations without a long-term plan.
Golubioff agreed with Nxon “from a qualitative” perspective, but asked to see more of the “quantitative process,” i.e. what would be the cost avoidance.
Master Plan Implementation Committee
This article, 6, most likely won’t receive the Select Board’s approval, because, as Bettencourt said, “it’s not ready for primetime.” Although the Planning Board, the article’s sponsor’s, plan to make some tweaks, it doesn’t appear even that will help get the backing of the Select Board.
It’s a fairly simple article in that it wants to create a Master Plan Implementation Committee made up of 10 members, the town planner plus nine residents. Eight of these residents would serve a three-year term.
Things get more complicated when broken down, as the article asks that the eight residents be divided into four groups corresponding with the four themes of the Master Plan, with two members per theme. The last resident would be a Youth Representative between 16 and 20 and serve for one year.
The members would be appointed as follows:
• Youth Representative by an appointing committee consisting of the town moderator and the chairs of the Select Board and Planning Board
• The Balancing Development with Preservation Group by an appointing committee consisting of the chairs of the Historical Commission, Housing Partnership Board, Planning Board, Disability Access Commission, and Select Board
• The Connecting People to Places Group by an appointing committee consisting of the chairs of the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee, Planning Board, Select Board, Disability Access Commission, and Council on Aging
• The Ensuring Sustainability Group by an appointing committee consisting of the chairs of the Planning Board, Conservation Commission, sustainability director, and Climate Action and Advisory Committee
• The Building Community Group by an appointing committee consisting of the moderator as well as the chairs of the Planning Board, Board of Health, Cultural Council, and School Committee
Some concerns outlined by the Select Board include the potential difficulty in finding residents to serve on this committee and it possibly interfering with what the Select Board already does.
Chair Susan Verdicchio said she and Town Planner Brian Szekely discussed this issue and she told him the Select Board already implements the Master Plan.
“We didn’t see eye-to-eye,” she admitted.
When asked for his legal opinion, Town Counsel Mina Makarious said some of the points were well-taken. He said a lack of clarity could hurt, especially as it relates to whether this committee is advisory in nature.
The board suggested the Planning Board bring the article back in the spring, with Goluboff saying it will be hard to find people not already on other boards.
“This might need more work,” Select Board member Rich Mucci noted, adding how it might not pass fall Town Meeting.
For his part, Diab Jerius, Planning Board chair and author of the article, seemed confident in its goals and pushed to keep it for fall Town Meeting. He said his board could fine tune some things this week to clear up any confusion.
This article should come up on night one of fall Town Meeting, so the board could vote on an amended warrant article either during Town Meeting itself or just before when they meet at 6:30 p.m.
