WINCHESTER - During Town Meeting, members heard reports from various boards and committees including the Select Board, School Committee, Board of Health, and Finance Committee, among others. (The FinCom report was actually delayed until night two.)
Select Board
Speaking for the Select Board, Chair Rich Mucci said the proposed Select Board sponsored articles were “meant to improve the quality of life” for Winchester residents. He pointed to the Vision Statement in the 2030 Master Plan as a guide.
He mentioned the town’s Aaa bond rating from Moody’s that allows the town to pay less in interest when it borrows money from the state. It’s akin to someone paying less in interest when they take out a loan because they have good credit. The bank (or state) knows the loanee is fiscally responsible and they (the bank or state) will recover the full amount of the loan.
Mucci called maintaining the Aaa rating challenging; the town must continue to preserve its Free Cash somewhere between 6 - 10 percent of its general revenue. Right now, the town is hovering just above the 10 percent mark (though that number can always drop quickly depending on how much Free Cash the town uses any given fiscal year).
When it comes to American Rescue Plan Act funding, Mucci noted the $12.1M in requests but said the town only received $6.8M in funds. This means some departments just won’t receive as much as they sought. So far, though, the Select Board approved $881,635.
The chair also mentioned COVID-19, mental health and drinking water improvements the town made since fall Town Meeting.
Mucci discussed how the town appears in good financial shape for FY23 (which begins on July 1), but could find itself in tough shape going further (something the Finance Committee touched on in their presentation).
As for construction, the Select Board chair said his board would keep residents informed. This includes work at the intersection of Church Street and Waterfield Road, the MBTA project at the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station and the Waterfield lot (of which the town will hold a special Town Meeting on Monday, June 6 to hopefully receive approval for a Land Development Agreement).
“We have a plan,” he acknowledged, adding how the detours for all of the roadwork projects won’t be permanent.
The town hopes to make downtown more walkable, Mucci remarked, with added sidewalk dining, narrower travel lanes and seating along the Aberjona River. He floated the idea of turning Thompson Street into a shared street with cars and pedestrians.
“It’s an exciting time for the town center,” he noted, mentioning the prospect of transforming into it a destination place. “We want to grow the community in a fiscally responsible manner while maintaining the charm.”
Mucci also talked about the need to create affordable housing and how that relates to the town using eminent domain to take the Washington/Swanton Street parcel. The town recently fell out of safe harbor status, which protects them from unwanted 40B projects if it permits at least 40 affordable housing units per year.
The chair touched on the upgrades to the Transfer Station approved at a previous Town Meeting.
School Committee
Chair Karen Bolognese called these current times the “new normal” thanks to the delta and omicron COVID variants with physical distancing, optional masking and a reimagining of some events.
The superintendent and School Committee offered a $60.9M budget, a 4.73 percent increase over FY22 with staff salaries as the main budget driver (80 percent). Bolognese also called staff the school department’s biggest asset. The town is also responsible for providing special education services and tuition (even if those students receive their education in another community).
Other budget drivers include language-based learning disability programs at the Vinson-Owen and McCall schools, union contracts and enrollment. With some students leaving for private school due to COVID, enrollment decreased somewhat over the past year; however, Bolognese pointed to 40B projects like on River Street and Cambridge Street as a reason to think more students may be arriving sooner than later.
The chair also mentioned money spent on boilers at the Muraco School and roof repairs scheduled for this summer. When it comes to the big project, a new Lynch School building, she reminded Town Meeting how it could come back to them this fall for a vote. This could include shifting Lynch students to the Parkhurst School once construction/demolition begins and renovating the Carriage House for the central office.
Board of Health
Vice-chair Maureen Pimentel noted how the job of the Board of Health entails protecting the environment and public health.
She praised the work of getting so many residents vaccinated against COVID (89 percent) and holding so many vaccine clinics (31). Last year, the town tested and found 1,622 residents had COVID. The Board of Health also collaborated with the school department on a COVID management plan.
It wasn’t all COVID, though, as the Board of Health ran flu clinics, delivering 2,500 shots and FluMist. Some of these were held in schools, marking the 13th year for that.
Besides vaccinating residents, the Board of Health spent its usual time doing routine inspections of local businesses to make sure there were no health code violations.
They also worked on mosquito surveillance and control, plus with the Coalition for a Safer Community (at their Medication Take Back Day on April 30 and the upcoming Hazardous Waste Collection Day).
Finance Committee
Chair Megan Blackwell began her report by pointing out the “strong operative reserves” the town had (14 percent before Town Meeting approvals will shrink that number slightly). She mentioned the (interim) town manager’s budget requested the use of $690,000 in Free Cash and said the continued growth of the town’s budget would eventually lead to the need for an operating override.
The town’s budget will grow in FY23 by 4.3 percent, but revenue is only projected to grow at 2.8 percent. This includes $850,000 in new growth (or 24 percent less than in FY22), $11.7M in state aid and $9.8M in local receipts.
Blackwell said the town manager didn’t use any ARPA funds in the town budget.
Contractual increases continue to drive the budget with most of those occurring on the educational side. Overall, she mentioned seven new positions in the FY23 budget including a conservation agent, a police dispatcher, a recreation department clerk, and teachers for the new Winchester High School world language class and language-based classes at the Vinson-Owen and McCall school. These total $300,000.
This year, Blackwell introduced an outline for a three-year plan made with some assumptions such as revenue/capital, education, health insurance, and general government spending growing in line with historical trends; steps, columns and unallocated wages funded; future Free Cash spending limited to $1M; and an operational override certain for FY25 (and possibly FY24).
The FinCom chair mentioned the history of overrides in Winchester: if one passes, the next one tends to fail. If an operating override fails in FY24 or FY25, then she said the town would see job cuts. Some of this depends on enrollment growth (or shrinkage), inflation and the continued prevalence of COVID.
