WINCHESTER - The Select Board heard an update on the MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project this week from Sr. Project Manager Nathan Rae. He mentioned the timeline, pointing out how the station closed down over a year ago, in January of 2021.
This week, the MBTA should begin what Rae called site prep. This includes bringing equipment to the site, outlining the traffic management plan, installing temporary fencing, and unveiling environmental controls.
After that, the demo phases begin: first, the Aberjona lot side of the station from April to May and then the Waterfield lot side from June to August. Rae said for the Aberjona side, constructions crews would mobilize by the end of April and for the Waterfield side, they would arrive in early June.
The Sr. Project Manager also mentioned a public hearing set for sometime in June.
During the actual construction, he said to expect some loss of parking spaces, but much of the parking lots will remain open. Rae noted how some of the lost spaces will be permanent while others would be returned to the town.
As for parking for the construction crew, Rae said the MBTA had a place behind Stop & Shop and promised no one would park on the street. New Select Board Chair Rich Mucci mentioned how the crews did park on the street during earlier demolition.
New Vice-Chair Anthea Brady asked about the potential overlap in the work at the rail station and the town’s work at the intersection of Church and Waterfield streets. Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said while the work zones don’t specifically overlap, the town must coordinate the two projects.
Mucci also asked the MBTA to keep children in mind when creating walking detours so as not to send them into the rotary (an issue that arose previously). Select Board member Mariano Goluboff suggested making Waterfield Road a one-way street during construction.
“That might be a tall ask,” Mucci noted.
Goluboff agreed, but proposed at least getting a recommendation.
Most of the impacts of the project will begin on Monday, April 4 including fencing off and closing down Laraway Road, making a portion of the Aberjona parking lot unavailable and the loss of parking spaces.
Rae mentioned some transit alternatives during construction such as the 134 bus, which residents can pick up at the corner of Main and Vine streets and take to the Orange line at Wellington Station. Commuters can also use the Wedgemere Commuter Rail Station.
With any questions or concerns, call 781-218-9717 or email winchesterstation@mbta.com. Residents can also visit the project’s website at www.mbta.com/winchesterstation. Rae will return to the board to give quarterly updates on the project.
