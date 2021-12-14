WINCHESTER - The wheels are in motion.
After months of negotiation, the Select Board last night adopted an order of taking for the property on the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. Town Meeting twice authorized the board to complete this act, the second time allowing the board to offer the owner more money.
Negotiations finally fell through when the owner demanded, according to Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio, $1M more than the town offered ($5.3M). She noted how the property remains in litigation between the owner and others wanting to lay claim to ownership. This will not affect the order of taking, which goes into effect as soon as the owner, listed on the registry of deeds, receives the notice.
Originally, CVS purchased the property, which used to contain several small businesses, in the hopes of constructing a building there. However, neighbors appealed a Zoning Board of Appeals decision and won in land court. Following the decision, CVS sold the property to a developer who worked with the neighborhood and received their approval to construct an affordable housing complex on the site.
Unfortunately, for reasons unknown, though most likely having to do with the pandemic, the project fell through and the developer sold the property to its current owner (or owners, depending on how the litigation unfolds).
Wary about what the current owner(s) would do, the Select Board petitioned Town Meeting to allow them to obtain the property through any legal means necessary, including by eminent domain. This means the town can simply take the property if it’s considered for the public good, in this case building affordable housing units. Both the town’s counsel, Mina Makarious, and special land counsel Richard Bowen said the town would win a court case if the owner(s) fought the taking.
Until that happens (if it happens), the town officially owns the property once the owner listed on the registry of deeds receives the notice of the order of taking. The town must simply provide the owner with fair market value. He can then accept the town’s offer or reject it and take the town to court. Since, according to Verdicchio, he wants $1M more than the town offered, it would appear likely he would take the town to court (depending on how his own litigation fares, and assuming he remains the owner or sole owner).
Now that the town owns the property, it can begin the process of finding a developer willing to work with the town to construct affordable housing units. To that end, the Select Board authorized a Request for Proposals to go out for comment from various board and committees. The RFP includes three categories: most advantageous, advantageous and not advantageous that apply to the number of units, the amount of money the town hopes to recoup, and design details like building height.
Right now, the RFP states it would be most advantageous for a developer to offer the full $5.3M the town paid to acquire the property and not advantageous to offer less. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, however, suggested a middle ground (or intermediate value) where it would be advantageous to offer some other price and include other, creative solutions for the town to recoup its purchase price.
He said the town doesn’t want to lose a developer if they can’t offer the full $5.3M. He proposed language such as “it would be advantageous to offer ‘X’ amount with some long-term revenue plans.”
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt agreed, noting the site offers some long-term value. He also noted some “tricky” requirements that exist as the town attempts to put this property out for bid.
The town can use American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well, for affordable housing, which could help lessen the burden of recovering the full purchase price.
Whatever direction the board chooses to pursue, members wanted to give developers the most flexibility. Therefore, when it comes to the amount of affordable units the project must contain, the RFP states it would be most advantageous to include more than 50 percent as affordable, advantageous to include less than 50 percent as affordable and not advantageous to include 25 percent as affordable.
Town Meeting said, through an amendment to the warrant article allowing the Select Board to obtain the property, all units must count as affordable, which means at least 25 percent must be deed-restricted affordable for those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income.
Whether a developer wants to offer the bare minimum or shoot for a number greater than 50 percent is a balancing act the developer must figure out, Goluboff said.
All members agreed with the need for the order of taking and the RFP concerns such as retrieving the full amount (or close to it) and the desire to obtain as many affordable units as possible (the town must permit 40 per year to remain in safe harbor status and avoid unwanted 40B projects; that status ends in March).
The Select Board also, at the request of acting Town Manager Beth Rudolph, authorized $19,950 from the Select Board’s Affordable Housing Fund to go toward hiring JM Goldson ($9,950) to help with the RFP and VHB ($10,000) to do a site assessment (environmental remediation may be needed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.