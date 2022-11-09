WINCHESTER - State Senator Jason Lewis defeated Republican challenger Edward Dombroski in the race for Senator in the General Court, Fifth Middlesex District. This seat represents six communities including Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, and Winchester.
With much of the vote in, Sen. Lewis leads Dombroski 63 percent to 37 percent.
In the senator’s hometown of Winchester, he received 3,347 votes while Dombroski, a town councilor from Wakefield, received 1,316. Winchester is a split-district, so the Fifth Middlesex District only represents precincts 1-3 and 8 (hence the low vote total for both candidates).
In Stoneham, Sen. Lewis received 5,944 votes to Dombroski’s 4,165. In Dombroski’s hometown of Wakefield, he received 5,763 votes while the senator squeezed past him with 6,089 votes.
In Reading, Sen. Lewis received 6,910 votes while Dombroski received 4,773 votes. In Melrose, the senator received 8,776 votes while his challenger received 3,997 votes. No results for the City of Malden could be found as of this morning’s publication deadline.
All of the above-mentioned results remain preliminary until certified by each communities town or city clerk.
While Dombroski could not be reached for comment as of this morning’s publication deadline, Sen. Lewis released a statement thanking his supporters.
“I’m excited and grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of our district in the state senate, and look forward to continuing to deliver results for our communities and Commonwealth,” said Sen. Lewis. “I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote in this important election, and express my deep gratitude to our campaign team, volunteers and supporters for all your hard work.”
