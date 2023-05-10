WINCHESTER - In honor of Nurse’s Week which started on May 8, Winchester Hospital greatly honors Denise Darlington, MA (Master of Arts), BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), RN (Registered Nurse), CPN (Certified Pediatric Nurse), NPD-BC (Nursing Professional Development Certification), Nurse Staff Development Specialist at Winchester Hospital, who has lived in Winchester for over 40 years and has worked at Winchester Hospital for 37 years.
She started at the hospital as a bedside nurse in the medical-surgical and pediatrics unit. Since 2007, Darlington has worked as a Nursing Staff Development Specialist. In this role she handles the initial orientation of Registered Nurses, Clinical Assistants and Emergency Department technicians. She also helps coordinate the provider unit which provides contact hours for their Nursing Professional Development Department, and as part of their Nursing Staff Development she also helps to support any educational learning needs of their nursing staff.
Darlington has oriented almost every nurse in the hospital, which very few can say they have done. She welcomes new nurses with her classic warmth, leadership, and expert knowledge of how things work at the hospital. Within the past eight months she oriented hundreds of new nurses spanning all areas within the Winchester Hospital realm. In her spare time, she enjoys working in her yard, flower garden, reading, and spending time with family.
Darlington attended nursing school at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and completed her Master’s in early childhood education at Oral Roberts University. In her career she has worked as a pediatric nurse, medical surgical nurse, visiting nurse, and even taught preschool and kindergarten in the past.
Her cousin Theresa has been a mentor for her. She was a nurse practitioner and encouraged Darlington to follow her dreams for nursing but to pursue the route of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program back in the 70s.
The biggest accomplishment for Darlington has been obtaining and keeping her certifications in pediatric nursing and as a Nursing Staff Development Specialist. She noted that the hospital has been very supportive and encourages them to keep up with the most evidence-based practices. She added that having more time and more resources to accomplish what is needed would be helpful as that is challenging in her position.
She noted, “I think the pandemic made it a challenge for everyone, yet we have not only survived but have found some more efficient ways of getting certain tasks performed.”
She loves her colleagues as they have made her work experience a great one. They are caring, authentic and are always looking for ways to make the work area and the patient experience a great one. They work as a team and everyone is willing to lend a hand if there is something needed.
The Winchester community has been a great place to live, work and raise a family. She has wonderful neighbors and now has grandchildren who live here. She added that the town is a big enough town with a small-town feel. She added that it is welcoming and has enough activities to help connect to others.
