WINCHESTER - It’s official, as yesterday morning Town Manager Lisa Wong tendered her resignation to the Select Board. Wong will head out west to South Hadley to become its next town administrator.
Wong’s move isn’t necessarily related to anything that happened in Winchester; rather, it’s more of a family decision. With the relocation, the town manager will now be closer to her loved ones out in Western Massachusetts.
“Leaving (Winchester) would positively affect Lisa’s work/life balance,” Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio said.
Fortunately, she agreed to remain in her position until Sunday, Oct. 31 (the day before fall Town Meeting begins). This gives Winchester several months to find her replacement (or choose an interim town manager if no one is chosen by Wong’s end date).
In South Hadley, its Select Board came to an agreement with current Town Administrator Mike Sullivan to remain on long enough “to be sure the transition for Lisa to assume the position is smooth,” said chair Jeff Cyr.
“The Select Board is looking forward to working with Lisa to keep South Hadley a great place to live,” he added
During last night’s Winchester Select Board meeting, the board briefly discussed reconvening a search committee with Samantha Allison and Tom Howley, who led the previous search committee; however, Verdicchio tabled any further discussion for another time. She added they could hold a special meeting in the future to talk about Wong’s replacement or installing an interim town manager.
The board did offer Wong their thanks with vice-chair Amy Shapiro saying, “I wish her the best. Family is everything.”
Verdicchio added the town must move forward with a heavy heart.
This morning, Verdicchio continued: “It's disheartened (sic) that Lisa is leaving before the end of her contract, but we can see how the position she’s taking in South Hadley offers a better opportunity for work-life balance and a chance to return to Western Mass where she has extended family and started her career. We’re proud of the work we accomplished together and wish her all the best.”
By the time she leaves, Wong will have spent three years in Winchester. The Select Board hired her in August of 2018 and she officially took over for former Town Manager Richard Howard on Nov. 1.
At the time, she said of her hiring, “I’m looking forward to my next chapter working with the Select Board and the community in Winchester. I will build upon the great work of Richard Howard and plan a smooth transition over the next few months.”
Wong’s hiring did come with some controversy, as the process “went off the rails,” according to a former member of the Select Board. The final two candidates, Wong and Phil Lemnios, both dropped out of the race. Even still, the town voted to move forward with Wong and she agreed, thus enabling her to become the town manager.
Now, she heads to South Hadley, located south of Springfield in Western Massachusetts. During the interview process, the Select Board heaped praise on Wong and chose her in a unanimous vote based on her “lengthy experience, her knowledge of South Hadley and New England, the specific examples she gave to highlight her experience, and how that experience matched with what the Select Board was looking for in its next chief executive,” according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Vice chair Sarah Etelman said, “I am so pleased, in particular, to have been able to interview Lisa Wong, who I think met everything we could possibly have asked for in a candidate for this position, and I think would be stellar for this community. She has certainly demonstrated that both in words and in actions, and in the research that she has done on South Hadley and in her knowledge of our community.”
During her interview, Wong spoke about her time at the Fitchburg Redevelopment Authority, building a park, creating a nonprofit group to maintain it and fixing the roads around it. She cited it as an example of bringing people together.
“I sort of have an understanding of all the different tools you need to get something done,” she said, via the Daily Hampshire Gazette. “It’s not about guilt, it’s not about blame. It’s really about saying, ‘If we have a vision, figure out how to get it done.’”
