WINCHESTER – Former Winchester resident Nicholas A. Danella has been appointed by President Biden to the Federal Court in Birmingham, Alabama. Danella is the son and stepson of Wendy and Brian LaPointe, also of Winchester, and a 1998 graduate of WHS.
Among his many honors is his place among the first recipients of the James L. McKeown Merit Scholarship, which he earned during his senior year at Winchester High. He later worked as an office intern at Cummings Properties in Woburn, in 1998.
Magistrate Judge Nicholas A. Danella was appointed to the Northern District of Alabama on Aug. 19, 2021. He brings 15 years of civil litigation experience to the role, having handled a wide array of cases in both federal and state court, and has also served as pro bono counsel on several criminal cases.
Prior to his appointment, he was a civil litigation partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in Birmingham, before which he worked as a civil litigator at Skadden, Aprs, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York and Los Angeles.
Danella graduated summa cum laude from University of Notre Dame Law School, and was an executive issue editor for the Notre Dame Law Review. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English and American literature and language, also with honors, from Harvard College.
