WINCHESTER - The Winchester senior prom is fast approaching as it will take place this Wednesday, June 1 on Skillings Field from 7 to 10 p.m. on the grassy area under a 100x80 tent. There will be a DJ, stage, dance floor, and tables and chairs for guests. They have also rented temporary bathrooms for prom attendees. Parents and guardians should not be present at the prom.
There will be faculty chaperones as well as a Winchester police detail and school administration present to ensure that all participants are safe and responsible. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout the event as well as multiple food trucks that will be set up and ready at 7:30 p.m.
The promenade starts at 6:15 p.m., but doors open at 5:15 p.m. for student check in. Students should enter through rear doors by Door 20 between the B and C wings. Students will then head to the dining commons for set up/organization. The doors will close at 6 p.m. and only Winchester High School spring sport exceptions may be made. Coaches should notify administration in advance.
There will be no rain date for the prom or promenade and unless there is lightening or heavy rains, the event will go on as planned. There will be no large bags allowed and all bags must remain in the drop off vehicle and will not be accessible by the student during the event. Students are advised to plan ahead. Students are able to bring a small bag or “clutch” with them and they will be checking this bag in with a faculty chaperone when they sign in.
Parents and community members can line the promenade route in the areas marked yellow, but guests are asked to respect the security barricades while on campus. Students that do not wish to take part in the promenade but still want to attend the prom must still sign in. They will be taken separately to the prom event following the promenade.
The WHS would like to thank their faculty class advisors, Samantha Palacios and Claire Goebel for their leadership, as well as the Senior Class Officers for their countless hours of work and for representing the students’ voice, Dot Butler and the Winchester Coalition for a Safer Community for their endless support, parent advisors Mai Harrison and Maria O’Connor for their guidance and support, Jennifer Caferella for her work at Winchester Town Hall, and, lastly, the WHS PFA, because without them this event would not have been possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.