WINCHESTER - That surge ended quickly.
After COVID cases rose throughout the month of April and into May, numbers dropped by 40 last week to 95 reported cases. This, of course, doesn’t mean numbers won’t rise again, as the town saw the number of positive tests fluctuate from late January to now (from a low of just eight cases one week to 38 the next to only 22 two weeks later to 78 by early April and then a high of 135 the second week of May).
Overall, the town still remains at 9.31 percent for positive results when compared to total tests taken. Although, with many people nowadays self-testing and not reporting, the actual number could be much higher.
Other communities aren’t faring much better, as Burlington sits at a nearly 12 percent infection rate (with 40 less positive tests than Winchester over a two week period, but having tested 1,000 fewer residents) and Lexington hit almost 10 percent over the first two weeks of May (with 100 more positive cases than Winchester).
Fortunately, Winchester remains one of the most vaccinated communities in the state with 89 percent of its residents fully vaccinated and 59 percent boosted (this includes almost 80 percent of those over the age of 65).
With the school data not updating until Wednesday, there is no change to that information since the last report.
