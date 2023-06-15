BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs) announced that Katie Soule, CPA, CFP, CIMA, was elected to its Board of Directors for its 2023-2024 fiscal year, which began May 1.
Soule, a Winchester resident, is vice president and wealth management advisor at Merrill Lynch where she helps clients save for retirement and seek ways to grow, preserve and transfer their wealth to heirs and charitable interests with the help of various tax minimization strategies. Merrill Lynch is one of the largest wealth management businesses in the world with financial advisors that combine knowledge and experience with a deep understanding of helping their clients pursue the lives they want. MassCPAs Board of Directors is a group of 19 elected members that sets policies, manages programs and oversees activities that benefit the 11,500-member organization and accounting profession in Massachusetts.
“MassCPAs Board of Directors is an exceptional and diverse group of individuals that will have a profound impact on defining the Society's priorities and propelling the accounting profession forward in Massachusetts," said Amy Pitter, MassCPAs president and CEO. “I am thrilled to have Katie on the board and know that her valuable contributions and leadership will benefit the Society, our community and the profession in the coming year.”
With a unique perspective shaped by her extensive experience as a CPA in major accounting firms and corporations, Soule possesses invaluable insights into the pivotal decision-making moments clients encounter in their personal and professional finances. This deep understanding allows her to navigate tax law changes and evolving personal and family circumstances effectively. Soule's collaborative approach involves working closely with clients' accountants, attorneys and other advisors to develop tailored strategies that align with their philanthropic and tax planning goals.
Beyond her professional commitments, Soule actively contributes to her community by volunteering to lead parent organizations at her children's schools. She also serves on the finance committee and is a dedicated member of MassCPAs' Women in Accounting Committee. Soule's exceptional achievements have also earned her recognition, including being honored as a 2020 Experienced Leader in MassCPAs' Woman to Watch Award program.
About the Massachusetts Society of CPAs: The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, Inc. is the state professional association of certified public accountants, representing over 11,500 members in public accounting practice, industry and business, government and education. The Society works to develop and maintain high professional standards and offers a wide array of legislative, technical and referral services to its members.
