WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester seeks a few good contractors to apply for the fire station HVAC rehabilitation project.
Valued at nearly $700K, the project entails the rehabilitation of the HVAC system at the Winchester Fire Station.
The town, through the engineering department, will receive “sealed lump sum filed sub bids” at town hall until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Once bidding closes, all bids will be opened and read aloud.
The town will receive, also through the engineering department, “sealed lump sum bids” at town hall until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Once this bidding closes, all bids will be opened and read aloud. The town will notify all bidders of the apparent low bidder.
According to the legal notice filed by the town on Jan. 14, the project proposes to commence on or about March 15, 2022 and finish on or about Sept. 1, 2022. The legal notice states, “time is of the essence for the completion of this project.”
The town held a pre-bid conference at the site, located at 30 Mt. Vernon St., last Thursday. Prior to that, the town made the Instruction to Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid, Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents available on Jan. 12.
To access these documents, perspective bidders may go to www.accentblueprints.com and set up an account. A copy of the plans and specifications are also available in the engineering department at town hall, located at 71 Mt. Vernon St.
As with most any project of this nature, the town expects bid deposits in the amount of five percent of the bid price including any alternates. Contractors should make any bid deposit payable to the Town of Winchester in either the form of certified check, treasurer’s or cashier’s check issued by a responsible bank or trust company, or a bid bond issued by a surety licensed to do business in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Cash is also accepted, according to the legal notice.
The town will hold on to the three lowest bid deposits, from responsible and eligible bidders, until the contract is awarded to the person the town declares as the lowest responsible and eligible bidder. Selection of the bidder will be determined based on qualifications, including the evidence of past performance on similar projects and bid price.
The town has the right to reject any bid , which in its judgment, fails to meet the requirements of the bid advertisement or which is incomplete, conditional or obscure, or which contains additions or irregularities, or in which errors occur in addition to the foregoing. The town can also reject any bid not in the best interest of the town.
No bidder can withdraw a bid within 60 days after the date designated for the opening of the bids (this excludes holidays and weekends).
The legal notice also states all bidders must visit the site of the proposed work, in this case the fire station, and familiarize themselves with the conditions as they exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.