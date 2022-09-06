WINCHESTER - Today’s the day, as polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Voters in Winchester can cast their ballot in the Winchester High School gymnasium (if they haven’t already done so early in person or by mail) via the second floor side entrance.
According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, 16,312 residents are registered to vote; however, only 14,312 are considered active. This means, 2,000 people didn’t answer the census (though they are still eligible to vote by signing a form on election day if they come to vote).
So far, Lannon said approximately 347 people (or two percent) took advantage of early in-person voting while 3,267 residents applied to vote by mail (20 percent) and 1,569 (10 percent) returned their ballots.
In total, the town clerk said 12 percent of registered voters already cast a ballot. Every ballot will be counted on election day, even though state law allows Winchester to process ballots early.
“I prefer to have ballots go through the voting machine on election day,” Lannon admitted.
The town clerk said results will be announced tonight at town hall. She also noted hand counted and provisional ballots will be counted on Sept. 7 (tomorrow), the same day write-in votes (if valid) will be assigned to the candidate(s) who receive(s) them.
Electronic voter check-in technology will be used, so residents should be prepared to state their name and address. Lannon said the poll worker will repeat your name and address back to you prior to checking you in.
Unenrolled voters will have a choice between a Democratic or Republican ballot, but anyone registered to a particular party must take that party’s ballot. You cannot change parties on election day.
With any questions, contact the town clerk’s office at 781-721-7130 (press 1 for town clerk) or email townclerk@winchester.us.
