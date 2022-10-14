WINCHESTER - Winchester-based nonprofit, the Network for Social Justice (NFSJ), will proudly sponsor the opening night program of the 12th annual Arlington International Film Festival (AIFF) on Nov. 3.
Founded in 1991, the NFSJ has a mission to foster a movement for systemic change to advance equity and inclusion in the Town of Winchester and beyond, accomplished through a three-pronged strategy of education, community engagement, and activation/advocacy.
As part of its mission to promote equity and inclusion, the NFSJ consciously calls attention to efforts and legislation that threaten to derail social justice advances. As such, this past summer NFSJ organized Don’t Back Down, an event to raise awareness of threats to reproductive justice in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Similarly, NFSJ views the screening of director Jaclyn O’Laughlin’s historical documentary, How Long Must We Wait, in this vein. The film chronicles the 72-year battle that women fought to attain the right to vote in the United States and focuses on events in 1917 that led to the imprisonment and brutal treatment of suffragists in a prison in Lorton, Virginia, a turning point in the public’s perception of the suffrage campaign.
For the viewing, Crystal Haynes will be the Master of Ceremonies and Moderator for a panel discussion that will follow. Panelists include filmmaker Jaclyn O’Laughlin; Executive Director MA League of Women Voters, Patricia Comfort; President/CEO/Founding Member of MA Women of Color Coalition Inc., Celia Johnson Blue; and Sheila Marielis Ramirez, JD, Director of Health Policy and Government Relations for Planned Parenthood League of MA.
NFSJ has two action arms that organize educational programs related to immigrant justice and indigenous peoples’ advocacy. Other committees focus on promoting antiracism in schools and responding to incidents of bias and discrimination in the community. In addition, the NFSJ offers four signature educational workshops on a rotating basis and runs a small consulting stream to tailor these programs to the specific needs of organizations.
The viewing of How Long Must We Wait will occur on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. A panel discussion will immediately follow.
For more information about the Network for Social Justice, visit www.nfsj.org.
For more information about the AIFF, visithttps://aiffest.org/press or emailarlingtonfilmfest@gmail.com.
