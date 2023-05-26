WINCHESTER - With Thursday, June 1 being the start of Pride Month in America, the Select Board this week adopted a Pride proclamation that reads:
“WHEREAS, the Town of Winchester adopted a Human Rights Statement on Sept. 24, 2009 (amended May 18, 2020), which reads: Winchester is a community that is grounded in respect for every individual, and therefore protects all residents, employees, business owners, students and visitors in the enjoyment and exercise of human and civil rights. It is town policy to ensure equal treatment and opportunity to all individuals regardless of race, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, ideology, socio-economic status, health, sexual orientation, age, military status, disability, country of origin or immigration status; and
“WHEREAS, the Town of Winchester is dedicated to fostering acceptance of all its residents, preventing discrimination and mistreatment based on sexual orientation or gender identity, and celebrating the contributions made by members of the LGBTQIA+ community to the town; and
“WHEREAS, we reaffirm our commitment to do more to support LGBTQIA+ rights in our town; and
“WHEREAS, June is now recognized across the country and in the Commonwealth as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month (“Pride Month”);
“NOW, THEREFORE, we, the Select Board and on behalf of the Town of Winchester, hereby proclaim and recognize the month of June as Pride Month.”
Pride Month began as a result of the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests, back in 1969. The riots began after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City. The month honors both the culture and the movement for LGBTQ+ rights.
President Bill Clinton, in June of 1999, officially declared “the anniversary of (the) Stonewall (riots) every June in America as gay and lesbian Pride Month.” In 2011, President Barack Obama expanded that proclamation to include the whole LGBTQ+ community.
The Select Board in adopting this proclamation wanted to see the town be “more proactive and visible” when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues.
“This statement is valuable to showing the town’s values and principal’s,” vice-chair Anthea Brady said.
Her comments ring especially true as company’s come under fire for marketing to or partnering with members of the LGBTQ+ community. In recents days and weeks, both Bud Light and Target became the, well, target of boycotts: Bud Light for partnering with Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and Target for selling pro-LGBTQ merchandise (some in its children’s section).
Bud Light since released a statement, in essence apologizing and then aired a bunch of pro-conservative commercials in an attempt to win conservatives back. Target, meanwhile, removed or buried some of its pro-LGBTQ merchandise citing threats made to its employees. Consequently, both companies then faced backlash from the very same LGBTQ community they hoped to sell to by capitulating to the demands of conservatives.
With Pride Month a week away, it would seem that any company that wants to honor, show respect to or simply target in its marketing campaign members of the gay and trans community should expect some backlash from conservatives or faith-based organizations. But if those same companies give in to threats, either of violence or of a boycott, they should also expect criticism from the other side, as well.
In this day and age, a company must stick to its values and principals no matter who they irk or risk getting heat from all sides.
