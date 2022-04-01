WINCHESTER - Town Meeting recently approved $57,000 to fund architectural and engineering consulting services to eventually renovate the Carriage House so it can be used as the location for the school department’s central office. This spring, Town Meeting will be asked to fund the actual repair of the Carriage House (plus renovations to the Parkhurst School so it can be used as swing space during the Lynch School project).
The problem involves, as members of the Select Board and interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph noted, finding a way to pay for the work. At a projected cost of nearly $6M (plus another $170,000 to renovate Parkhurst), the town can’t simply use Free Cash to cover it, nor does it seem reasonable to expect the Capital Planning Committee to fund it.
A debt-exclusion override is always a possibility; however, the town will ask residents to support one for the Lynch School project soon. Convincing voters to support two overrides seems like a tough ask. It’s possible the town comes up with some outside the box ideas.
Whatever happens with the Carriage House, the town will need to pay for renovations to the Parkhurst to use that building for swing space during the Lynch School construction (similar to when the town built a new Vinson-Owen School). It’s highly unlikely, or not at all feasible, to send the Lynch students to other elementary schools.
“The Lynch community wants to stay together during construction,” Select Board member Michael Bettencourt acknowledged.
Even if the town renovates Parkhurst for use as swing space, it may still need to secure modular classrooms in the event there isn’t enough room in the building to house all the Lynch students. Once the town finishes the Lynch renovation or rebuild and Parkhurst becomes available (its currently housing the central office but School Committee members said it’s too big to keep the office there permanently), some suggestions including renting the building and using that money to pay down the debt-service on the Carriage House project.
However, some of the members of the Select Board called that proposition “high risk.” The town currently rents out part of the Mystic School to Kids’ Corner, a private group who leases the first floor (the rest of the building is used by the Recreation Department). When asked, the town manager didn’t know how much Kids’ Corner paid to lease the space inside the Mystic.
According to Rudolph, the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee will place two articles on the Town Meeting warrant, one to fund the Carriage House and Parkhurst renovations and another in the event the first article fails.
