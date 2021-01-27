WINCHESTER - The Select Board unanimously gave their support to part of a proposed plan for 654 Main St. that involves Elmwood Avenue. The plan calls for construction of an eight foot sidewalk on Elmwood Avenue that would abut a proposed 36 unit dwelling (which itself would abut the current Fells Hardware building).
The developer, Ian Gillespie, called Elmwood Avenue, as it relates to the lot line of his property, “an issue.” His engineer, Larry Beals, reminded the board how the property at 654 Main St. actually extends beyond the chain link fence many cars park besides.
The eight foot sidewalk would still leave 20 feet of roadway on Elmwood Avenue, which is needed for emergency vehicles to turn around (Elmwood Avenue is a one-way street). Beals said this was acceptable to Fire Chief Rick Tustin, as 20 feet meets code.
“Hopefully people won’t park on the sidewalk,” Gillespie remarked.
Architect Dennis Carlone, working with Town Planner Brian Szkeley and the Planning Board to review the project, told the board there isn’t an official sidewalk there now and that cars park on both sides of the street. He recommended the board support the eight foot sidewalk.
“I highly recommend this, as it’s the proper direction to go,” Carlone suggested.
He added that work will also include adding trees on Main Street. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff later noted how that block on Main Street was the only one without trees from the rotary to Stop & Shop and felt trees would help bring it inline with the rest of the area.
He also backed the idea of the eight foot sidewalk, as did Select Board member Jacqueline Welch who said it was advantageous for the town to have wider sidewalks. She added the plan was in the town’s interest.
When it comes to snow removal, Select Board member Susan Verdicchio cautioned against shoveling the snow off the sidewalk and into the street. She wanted to see a snow removal system and Carlone proposed that the owner will probably have to truck it off site.
Szkeley, who also favored the plan, recommended the board back a memo sent from Toole Design Group about potential sidewalks. He planned to discuss it more at Tuesday night’s Planning Board meeting (Jan. 26).
One long-term sidewalk goal, expressed by Chair Michael Bettencourt, involved shrinking the road on Main Street from the rotary to Elliott Park with wider sidewalks to allow for more pedestrian accessibility. However, as he noted, that’s a more long-range project and not a condition for this one.
Overall project
Back in October of last year, Gillespie told the board he planned to develop on Main Street and 63 Vine St. a 36 unit dwelling with 15 percent (or about five) of the units deemed affordable. At the time, some members of the board asked him to turn the project into a friendly 40B and create a fifth story to add more affordable units.
He mentioned that back in 2015, Town Meeting voted to rezone that particular area of Main Street to “energize the downtown, add residential housing, revitalize businesses, and encourage mixed-use with affordable housing.”
To do that, Gillespie proposed a four-story building with 36 units (19 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom), plus 36-41 off street parking spaces underground. He and his team also plan to restore 63 Vine St., considered a historically significant building.
This week, Gillespie said his parking garage has queuing for cars and an oversized bay for minivans and other, large vehicles. However, he said the best place to load and unload would be to park on Main Street (especially for deliveries to Fells Hardware).
