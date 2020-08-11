WINCHESTER - 11 Catholic schools across Massachusetts shut down due to both the coronavirus pandemic and an overall decline in enrollment including St. Mary’s in Winchester grades one through five.
According to a letter on the school’s website, Father Hurley wrote, “we will reorganize St. Mary’s School for the 2020-2021 school year. This reorganization consists of closing the elementary grades one though five and operating as a Catholic preschool which will begin this fall.”
He stressed that St. Mary’s “is not closing but reorganizing in order to meet the current demands of our community.”
Father Hurley admitted in the letter the school faced hardships prior to the pandemic, but “remained open to continued efforts that might lead to solutions for another year.”
He said the school worked to create a marketing plan, a strategic plan and a minimized budget with a deficit, “but one we felt we could temporarily absorb.” Then the pandemic hit and “our enrollment and financial picture took a sharp turn for the worse.”
He called the decline in enrollment “insurmountable.” In response, he stated the school will now become a “Catholic Early Learning Center” and accommodate children ages 3 - 5. He said they hope to open in September “if it is safe to do so.”
In another letter posted to the school’s Facebook page in recent days, St, Mary’s Director Nancy Riley wrote the school has been “working hard over the last few months to comply with the State of Massachusetts’ Department of Early Education and care (EEC) guidelines, as well as the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Town of Winchester Health Department.”
She said the school, as of now, plans to begin with in-person learning on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and all classes that week will be half-days with dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
“This will allow children time to slowly acclimate to a new surrounding and meet their classmates and teachers,” Riley added, noting that plans could change depending on the governor’s direction.
Class size, she noted, will consist of 10 students per teacher in keeping with the school’s guidelines. Teachers will go through COVID prevention and containment training to ensure safety for all students and staff.
These changes come as a number of Catholic schools close nationwide.
“This is the largest number of closures in almost 50 years,” Thomas Carroll, superintendent of schools for the Boston Archdiocese told the Boston Herald. “This is a pretty extraordinary moment for the archdiocese.”
Carroll noted how a decline in enrollment and the coronavirus created a “perfect storm” of circumstances that forced many Massachusetts Catholic schools to shut down. These include, besides St. Mary’s in Winchester, two schools in Weymouth and ones in Braintree, Holbrook, Lowell, Roxbury, Chelsea, Methuen, and Kingston.
Carroll told the Boston Herald enrollment has shrunk seven percent from March due to parents pulling their children out of private, Catholic schools, possibly because many lost their jobs after the economy took a hit from so many businesses reducing/laying off staff as a result of COVID-19.
And these schools don’t receive tax money like public schools; they rely on tuition to pay teachers’ salaries. Without that, many cannot continue to operate. Carroll told the Boston Herald he expects more schools to close come September and October.
He added roughly 32,000 students attend 99 Catholic schools within the archdiocese, noting a decrease to that number in recent years. And the coronavirus pandemic also cut off potential funding from church donations, as the virus closed many churches for months, thereby stopping that particular cash flow.
All is not lost, however, as the Boston Herald reported church leaders reportedly pressed President Donald Trump and his administration to include scholarship assistance for disadvantaged families within the next stimulus package (should one ever arrive) to use at Catholic or other private schools.
Three of the top-ranked Catholic leaders in the country, including Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, said in a joint statement, “Because of economic loss and uncertainty, many families are confronting the wrenching decision to pull their children out of Catholic schools.”
They added how present circumstances have caused their “greatest financial crisis” and warned that hundreds more closures could happen without federal support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.