WINCHESTER - Town Meeting began discussing the budget late last week and managed to pass the first two motions pertaining to the Building Stabilization Fund ($3,377,767) and Capital Stabilization Fund ($2,939,922). Both motions passed unanimously.
When it came time to vote on motions 3-17 regarding the general government portion of the budget, things came to a standstill as noted in Friday’s edition of the Daily Times Chronicle. Before the voting confusion, members debated an amendment to add a sustainability director position.
Overall, the budget looks to add seven new positions, most of which fall under the education portion including a Dean of students, a nurse and one new teacher. The town manager’s original budget contained three new teachers and the sustainability director; however, members of the Finance Committee removed two of the teacher positions and the sustainability director due to concerns about how to pay for them over the long-haul.
FinCom Chair Enzo Rascionato said the sustainability director could run the town $290,000 over the next three years (but only $50,000 this year due to a matching grant awarded the town that expires this year) and all three positions (both teacher and sustainability director) could cost the town $830,000 over the next three years. Therefore, FinCom removed those positions.
The Select Board recommended favorable action.
Ruth Trimarchi, Chair of the Climate Action Advisory Committee, then made an amendment to put the sustainability director position back in the budget using $50,000 from Free Cash to fund it. She noted how her committee identified a grant to defray some of the costs for the first year.
“Can the existing staff do the job?” she asked about the idea that volunteers could complete the tasks a sustainability director would be required to do. “No.”
She remarked volunteers are already overworked.
“Climate change isn’t going away,” she stressed, adding that funding to combat this change will only continue to grow.
While the Select Board favored the position, chair Susan Verdicchio admitted her board’s article to create a separate fund to pay for it could take a while, as it needs approval from the state legislature.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt added his board just voted to approve a $50 surcharge to building permits for a sustainability fund. He said this would create more oversight. He also noted the Finance Committee will earmark the $50 surcharge for this special fund.
“It’s a high risk to take on (the sustainability director position) right now,” he said about funding it through a line item in the town manager’s budget.
Town Meeting member Magda Ferrari inquired about using federal stimulus money to fund the position. She suggested Town Meeting postpone adding the position until the fall.
Rascionato acknowledged the town could receive $6M or $7M from the federal government, but admitted he didn’t yet know how the town would be allowed to use it. He said they might be able to use it for budgetary expenses, but even so, didn’t necessarily favor that idea.
When it came to the amendment, the Select Board had no recommendation.
Rascionato went on to explain his disapproval of adding in the position by noting how the town needs to limit its growth and that it already has an energy coordinator (Susan McPhee) and most towns don’t have both a sustainability director and an energy coordinator.
He suggested the Select Board’s article could help, but that it would take time.
Meanwhile, the Planning Board recommended favorable action on the amendment. Chair Diab Jerius called it the “fastest way to fill a needed position.”
Town Meeting, as the final vote(s) would indicate, was split on the amendment. Michelle Prior, after listening to Trimarchi point out how much the state continues to move in this direction, suggested that if the state wanted the town to fund this position, it should have given the town more than a matching grant with an expiration date.
She reminded Town Meeting that FinCom didn’t back funding the position as a line item in the budget.
“We’ve spent all our override,” she stressed. “Money spent today won’t be there tomorrow.”
Bettencourt said his board recommended Town Meeting pass Article 8, to create a special fund for the position. He added Select Board member Mariano Goluboff made a motion to support Trimarchi’s amendment, but no other member seconded it.
Town Meeting member Tony Conte said he “vehemently oppose(s)” the amendment. He even argued the town shouldn’t add any new positions, not even the ones FinCom supported.
“We need to exercise caution to avoid yearly overrides,” he warned.
Town Meeting member Carol Savage said while she favored the Climate Action Plan, the Finance Committee’s financial data concerned her. Therefore, knowing the education budget was waiting for approval, she then made a motion to postpone this amendment until after Town Meeting took up the education budget. It failed.
Getting back to the amendment, Town Meeting member Tom Howley said matter-of-factly that “climate change is real.”
He added, “This will impact the health and safety of the community. A sustainability director or our response to climate change should be our number one priority.”
He said it’s in the town’s best interest to respond to climate change and the Climate Action Plan said the most important thing involved the hiring of a sustainability director. It will help the overburdened municipal department, he stressed, and capture financial incentives that are “coming in greater amounts than we might expect.”
Howley also noted how Town Meeting once upon a time approved the energy coordinator position. He said that initiative paid off. He then said this new position could pay for itself.
Town Meeting member Eric Keough asked about the town losing its Aaa bond rating if it uses too much Free Cash to plug budget gaps or help fund new positions. He also asked what happens to the two teacher positions FinCom eliminated from the town manager’s budget.
Rascionato answered that Town Meeting could fund any of the 10 positions or none. He called it a “matter of priority.” He then asked Town Comptroller Stacie Ward to speak about the town’s Aaa bond rating and she said if it goes down, the town pays more in interest when it borrows money from the state.
Since some members brought up the energy coordinator position, Energy Conservation Coordinator Susan McPhee reminded members that she’s not a staff member, but a part-time consultant. She said a sustainability director would be on staff working for the town. She added a frugal approach limits what the town can do; therefore, she supported Article 8.
Town Meeting member Prassede Calabi, who’s also been a member of the Climate Action Advisory Committee for 12 years, said she favors the position and Article 8 as a way to fund it. She said if Town Meeting supports Article 8, it won’t have to cut another position to fund the sustainability director.
“I’m voting no on the amendment, but yes on Article 8,” she announced.
Right now, with the Select Board’s vote to initiate the surcharge, Verdicchio said money would come in starting July 1 to the General Fund. A lot of people want the position and soon, Bettencourt continued, and “we’re trying to do everything possible to fund (it).”
He said his main concern involved the sustainability of the sustainability director position.
“I don’t want to hire and fire,” Bettencourt admitted, adding his board could also use the Winchester Hospital PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement to help cover the expense.
When Town Meeting member Jim Jonson asked Town Manager Lisa Wong how she planned to fund the position, she said her previous years’ (balanced) budgets included the position so it can be done. She admitted it’s too early to predict next year, but didn’t propose removing the energy coordinator position to fund the sustainability director.
The discussion on this article is, as they say, to be continued (to tonight at 7:30 p.m.).
