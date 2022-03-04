WINCHESTER - For the first time, residents will gather in the high school gymnasium (on the second floor) to cast their ballots in the annual spring town election. In another first, the election will take place on a Saturday, this year March 19.
According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, high school students will be available to direct voters to the new location and town clerk staff will be available at the polls all day. Town clerk staff will also be at the town hall to assist any voters who need to check their registration status.
Lannon also noted there will be a police and traffic detail on site, as well as signs at previous polling locations to alert residents of the changes.
Traditionally, elections in Winchester take place on the last Tuesday in March at four distinct polling locations. This year, thanks to a vote of Town Meeting, the Select Board had the authority to change the date of the election to the second to last Saturday (to avoid conflicts with the Easter holiday should it fall in late March). Polling locations were also combined into one at the request of the town clerk and school department.
“The School Committee and school department along with the support of the town clerk and Select Board,” noted Lannon, “felt that it would be in the best interest of the safety of the younger students to remove all elections from the elementary and middle schools in Winchester.
“Additionally, the town has been concerned with ADA compliance issues over the years at the Muraco and Lynch schools. Several election laws have been amended since 2016 and it is essential to have the town clerk and office staff at the POLLING LOCATIONS on election day instead of having them at Town Hall and commuting to four locations when poll workers need their professional assistance.
“Massachusetts election laws have been amended to allow for younger voters to assist in working at the polls. The town clerk is eager to build a relationship with the high school to allow for students to participate in the electoral and democratic process as an educational tool. With the advances in technology, the town clerk also felt it is essential to have the students collaborate with the older population who are typically our poll workers.
“WHS students will receive community service hours for their assistance with the town elections. The administration of elections has become more complex with electronic voter check in and the town clerk would like to benefit from the millennial generation to ease in new technologies to benefit the efficiency of the voters experience on election day.”
It should be noted other local communities like Reading and Burlington all vote in one location.
Polls will open and close at the usual times, from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Residents can enter the gymnasium through two locations: the side entrance/gym entrance near the railroad tracks on the west side of the school or by the rear entrance at the back of the school near Spruce Street.
Voters should park in the high school parking lot and NOT in the neighborhood behind the school building. The lot includes designated handicapped parking spaces and the building is ADA compliant. There is an elevator located to the right of the main gymnasium entrance. There is a ramp, as well.
Residents can also vote absentee if they qualify. This means a voter must be away on election day, have a physical disability that prevents them from getting to the polls or a religious exemption. Visit winchester.us to apply for an absentee ballot or submit a letter to the town clerk’s office at town hall. Please return all absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on election night to the town clerk’s office.
A third way to vote involves showing up to the town clerk’s office during normal business hours up until Friday, March 18 at noon.
