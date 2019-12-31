WINCHESTER - Many important things happened in 2019, but one of the most discussed revolved around affordable housing and the town’s attempt to increase its stock.
Back in 2018, the town passed the Housing Production Plan, which said that if the town created a certain amount of affordable units each year it could avoid unwanted 40B projects. This year, Town Meeting passed a warrant article to create a Municipal Affordable Housing Trust to help the town become more proactive in the housing market.
The Select Board first discussed the idea of a housing trust back in February. Through information supplied by the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, such a trust “signals a community’s readiness to address its housing needs.”
It’s no secret that Winchester is in dire need of affordable housing. The town is below two percent of the 10 percent mandated by state law (and that number only jumps to about three percent if the 40B project on Cambridge Street, currently in litigation, goes forward).
Setting up an Affordable Housing Trust Fund allows the town to have a better private/public relationship and be more nimble in the market. According to Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, things move too quickly nowadays for the town to wait until Town Meeting to get approval to purchase a property. He said before the fund, Winchester missed out on acquiring some smaller units.
“The trust will allow the town to participate more in the market with more opportunities for affordable housing,” Bettencourt noted at the time.
He pushed for the board and the town to move forward on the trust and they listened. Town Meeting passed the article in May. Bettencourt, speaking on behalf of the article, said the town wants to pursue its affordable housing goal incrementally. 10 percent of the town’s housing stock must be deemed deed-restricted affordable to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income to avoid 40B projects. Currently, Bettencourt noted the town remains at two percent.
“We have to be developing units,” he stressed to Town Meeting.
With the creation of the Affordable Housing Trust (AHT), the town can use the funds in it to engage in real estate activity and facilitate local control of housing initiatives. The AHT can also help the town collect funds, rehabilitate buildings, preserve properties, and develop land or buildings. The trust can be funded through the Select Board’s Housing Fund, linkage payments such as the money from Winning Farm, inclusionary zoning payments, developer fees, the general fund, tax title sales, payments from special bylaws/ordinances, and the Community Preservation Act.
The next steps include creating a Board of Trustees wherein one member must be a Select Board member, declaring the trust, creating an action plan and budget, and returning to Town Meeting for funding and approval. In the fall, Town Meeting approved the transfer of $500,000 from the Select Board’s Housing Fund to the AHT.
John Suhrbier, of the Winchester Housing Partnership Board, said 110 communities already have a trust in place. He said they are relatively easy to set-up and operate, and they benefit low- and moderate-income households. He also noted the trust can cover affordable and Affordable housing.
“This will give us opportunities to be more creative,” he added back in February.
He called it a “foundational strategy to implement strategies in the Housing Production Plan.”
“This will help us get things done more efficiently,” he argued during a meeting back in March, adding how it allows the town to react to real estate opportunities in a timely manner.
Affordable Housing Trust Fund
According to the Mass Housing Partnership, the concept of an affordable housing trust isn’t new, it’s just become more popular due in large part to an increased availability of local funding sources like the Community Preservation Act (which Winchester doesn’t have yet).
“Recognizing this, the state legislature in 2005 passed the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund Law. This new law effectively simplified the process of establishing a local housing trust fund.”
Previously, only cities could establish such a trust on their own, whereas towns had to gain approval from the legislature through a home rule petition. Now, any community can create an Affordable Housing Trust Fund through its local legislative body, such as Town Meeting.
“The law also sets guidelines on what local housing trusts can do and specifies who can serve on a local housing trust board and what powers a community can grant the board.”
Some examples of what the fund can do are:
• Provide financial support for the construction of affordable homes by private developers (non-profit or for-profit)
• Rehab existing homes to convert to affordable housing
• Increase affordability in new housing development projects
• Develop surplus municipal land or buildings
• Preserve properties faced with expiring affordability restrictions
• Create programs to assist low- and moderate-income homebuyers
• Create programs to help low- and moderate-income families make health and safety repairs
• Educate and advocate to further affordable housing initiatives
There are severals ways to fund the trust including a Community Preservation Act, inclusionary zoning payments (payment to the town from the developer in lieu of affordable units), negotiated developer fees, municipality’s general fund, tax title sales, payments from special bylaws/ordinances, cell tower lease payments, resale of affordable units as market rate, lottery/resale agent revenue, and private donations.
