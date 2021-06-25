WINCHESTER - After months of negotiations and discussions, the Select Board approved an agreement with Winchester Hospital concerning the PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) program the two sides began utilizing back in 2005. The agreements, including a second one dated Aug. 28, 2012, and amended over the years, expired on June 30 of last year.
In a letter to Town Manager Lisa Wong, Winchester Hospital President Richard Weiner wrote, “While the agreements have expired, the hospital’s commitment to the town has not,” noting the hospital plans on continuing “voluntary payments that the hospital intends to make to the town in furtherance of the longstanding collaborative relationship between the town and the hospital.”
Weiner wrote, “the hospital intends to provide the town a total of $573,000 in cash and services, less the sum of all payments made by the hospital to the town during that same period (FY21-FY23) for property taxes assessed to its property located at 620 Washington St. (and any other portion of the hospital’s property that becomes taxable).”
The payments break down thusly: $174,000 to the town’s General Fund, $205,000 for specific state and federally operated community benefits programs, $150,000 to the Select Board’s Hospital Gift Fund, a portion of which the town intends to allocate to its response to COVID-19, and $44,000 to the Winchester Seniors Association to provide services and programs that directly benefit the residents of the town (specifically, to buy a passenger van for the Jenks Center).
Since Town Meeting at one point approved money to buy said van (as a capital expense), the Select Board wanted to use the $44,000 PILOT money for Recreation Department programs, including an outdoor fitness area.
Chair Susan Verdicchio said they asked the hospital to combine that money with the $150,000 the hospital agreed to deposit into the Select Board’s Hospital Gift Fund. The hospital didn’t favor that change, she noted.
Overall, the town receives $90,000 this fiscal year into its General Fund (a good thing, as Town Meeting already appropriated the money), $50,000 into its gift fund account and $44,000 for the Council on Aging van. Next year, Winchester will receive $41,000 into the General Fund, $100,000 for the community benefits programs and $50,000 into the gift fund account. In FY23, Winchester receives $43,000 into the General Fund, $105,000 for the community benefits programs and $50,000 into the gift fund account.
Even though the board did’t get everything they wanted out of the deal, Wong recommended the Select Board approve the agreement to cover FY21-FY23. They did, 3-0, with Michael Bettencourt and vice-chair Amy Shapiro unable to attend (the board met in person, at WinCAM studios, for the first time since last March).
The agreement also states the hospital intends to continue making property tax payments for the 620 Washington St,. site but not the 41 Highland Ave. or the 1021 Main St. properties.
As Weiner noted, “the hospital has been in Winchester for over 100 years and I assure you of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to the town and the greater Winchester community.”
In that vein, he agreed to inform the town no later than Jan. 15 each fiscal year if the hospital cannot make the full amount of the payment stated in the agreement due to its own financial constraints.
He added they “…agree(s) to work in good faith with the town to make alternative payments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.