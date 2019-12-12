WINCHESTER - As the Winchester Zoning Board of Appeals continues its hearing on the 40B project located at 19-35 River St. (off Cross Street and near the Woburn line), the board heard from Winchester Housing Partnership Board (WHPB) Chair John Suhrbier and others about the town’s housing crisis.
Suhrbier mentioned the town formed the WHPB back in 1988 to deal with the need for different types of housing in town. He said they need to weigh the benefits against the concerns for this particular project. One concern involves the housing gap in the Boston area, which he called “among the worst in the nation.”
He acknowledged a lack of housing to coincide with an increasing job market. He admitted that the River Street project won’t solve the problem, but felt it could help. Suhrbier also spoke about the need for housing for the town’s senior residents, then noted some statistics including:
• 16.7 percent of the town’s population is over the age of 65 (which will increase to 23 percent by 2030)
• 72 percent of the towns housing stock is single-family (detached)
• eight percent is two-family
• six percent is 20 or more family
• three percent is 5-9 family
• two percent is 3-4 family
• two percent is 10-19 family
This means Winchester has very few apartment buildings or rentable space. In fact, Suhrbier said the town has the lowest share of renters compared to its neighbors. Of the renters they do have, he said 47 percent are cost-burdened (this means they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing costs). For homeowners, the number drops to only 26 percent.
Unfortunately, home prices in town have risen more than two times what income has. Suhrbier said the median home price has increased by 140 percent while the median income has only increased by 60 percent. According to the WHPB chair, prospective homebuyers need to make $235,000 to afford a median priced home in town.
As bad as that appears, Suhrbier said rentals would be worse.
To qualify for affordable housing, a renter would need to make 80 percent of the area median income, which for Winchester equates to $73,000 for a household of three. This means that only 19 percent of households would qualify.
He then stressed the Winchester Housing Partnership Board supports the project because the town needs affordable housing.
Ted Martin, Council on Aging Advisory Board Vice Chair, echoed many of Suhrbier’s statements. He mainly spoke about the senior population in town and their need for affordable housing. He said a Boston Globe report showed half of seniors living alone struggle to afford basic necessities including housing.
He then noted how less than two percent of the town’s housing stock is deemed affordable.
“We must increase affordable housing stock to allow seniors to stay in town and age gracefully,” he argued.
He said the Council on Aging strongly supports the project.
Felicity Tuttle from the Network for Social Justice (formerly known as the Multicultural Network) spoke about the senior population, as well, noting the River Street project with its proposed 147 units would be a major opportunity especially for them. She added how rental units are important for seniors because of the low downpayment (2-3 months up front as opposed to tens of thousands for a homebuyer) and the flexibility to leave if a medical emergency arises (no need to sell).
A problem arises when, as Tuttle pointed out, smaller homes get demolished to make way for higher end homes. She said few rentals are still available, but the market remains small.
“Winchester comes across like an economically gated community,” she opined.
She also mentioned the Housing Production Plan the town recently passed, calling it a positive, but pointed out how the town has to meet the goals of producing 40 affordable units over one year or 78 units over two years to avoid unwanted 40B projects.
“We need a development like River Street,” she argued, adding that any problems with the project can be worked out between the town and the developer.
Suhrbier, speaking on behalf of the Disability Access Commission, said these units would be accessible. He noted how five percent would be fully accessible, which includes greater floor space for wheelchairs, and the remaining would have easily modifiable features.
“No other development in town comes close to what will be in River Street,” Suhrbier argued.
One of the last speakers, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, mentioned the Housing Production Plan and its attempt to attract the necessary housing stock. Without it, the town becomes susceptible to the 40B law, which Bettencourt noted impacts neighborhoods.
To help create housing, Bettencourt talked about the recently approved Affordable Housing Trust. This will allow the town to be more proactive in the housing market. Of course, as Tuttle said earlier, the town still has to produce the units.
“Production is so important in the Housing Production Plan,” Bettencourt stated. “We must produce housing.”
The Select Board member also said that working with the developer, Jeff Engler, and his team has been “great.”
Moving forward, Suhrbier called this project a “quasi-friendly 40B,” which should mean a better partnership between the town and developer than usual. There’s no technical definition of “friendly 40B,” but it generally refers to a situation when the developer works closely with the Select Board and Planning Board and town.
For this part, Engler said, “I consider this project very friendly,” and added how many 40B projects are contentious, but “this is not one of them.”
He called the River Street project a “fun place to live” that will cater to active adults and seniors.
“Affordable housing is critical and I care about the quality of this development,” he continued.
Finally, Marty Jones, a 30-year resident and member of the WHPB, called supporting this project an important step. She noted how the population has outgrown housing in the region.
“I feel the team can operate and build this development,” she said about Engler, adding the scale of the building is well-suited for this site.
“We’re not making progress when it comes to affordable housing, and I urge you to support this,” she stressed.
