WINCHESTER - Tina LaTorella, Winchester resident since 1996 and nurse at Winchester Hospital, was walking her eight-year old daughter to school on Thursday, May 4 when she noticed there was smoke coming from one of the homes on Harvard Street. She quickly alerted the family by banging on their doors and screaming “fire!” while her daughter called 911 from outside. Finally, the family came out and were unharmed, crediting LaTorella for helping get them to safety.
LaTorella, who walks her daughter to school every day and then walks to work at Winchester Hospital where she has worked since 2011 as a nurse, said that particular morning they were running about 20 minutes late. She commented that they usually hear the same sounds, the same birds, the same owl, but last Thursday was different.
LaTorella heard sizzling and cracking of the fire and saw that the three-family house was on fire. She noted that the second and third floor had flames shooting out of the back. She knew there was a family that lived there as she sees them every morning.
She screamed “fire, get out, help, call 911!” while banging on the door and ringing the doorbell as her daughter Ava called 911 from her phone. She said at first nobody was coming out, so she spotted a truck and flagged him down and he started also banging on the doors yelling “fire!” until finally the family heard and came out.
She got the children across the street to safety. The children were naturally very scared about the fire and started screaming, crying and shaking while LaTorella did her best to comfort them in the moment. Her main focus at that point was making sure the children were OK and she even offered to take them to her house to take them out of that environment, but they were in shock and just wanted to stay there.
LaTorella exchanged numbers with the mother once the fire and police department got there and took her daughter to school and continued on to work.
She noted that “in the moment I had to do what I had to do” without thinking about the danger it may cause her. She added that she was happy the family was safe. Her daughter was pretty shaken up as she got to school so she brought her to the principal’s office to make sure she was OK before she started her typical day at school.
LaTorella added that she is a pretty reserved, quiet person and for her daughter to see her in that way was out of the ordinary for her.
When she got to work and explained to her manager why she was late the hospital recognized what she did and thanked her with flowers while giving her the utmost praise. She said friends and family are naming her as heroic but she doesn’t feel that way. She feels like anyone would have done the same thing. Ava was also presented with an award called “You’ve Been Caught Doing a Good Deed!” at school.
The Winchester community can donate to the family on their GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/ca606068 where they have so far raised $46,528 over their goal of $20,000. The house is a total loss so any donation at all would help this family through this devastating time.
(0) comments
