WINCHESTER - After years of trying, Winchester finally reached an energy goal: it reduced its energy consumption by 22 percent (weather normalized versus baseline) in municipal use from the 2010 baseline. The town’s target was 20 percent.
(Of course this comes with the caveat that many town buildings closed due to COVID-19 and even when they reopened, none really reopened fully.)
Several projects helped the town reach this goal including LED lights at Ambrose Elementary School, insulation in the Town Hall auditorium and attic insulation at Mystic School. Also contributing were solar arrays at the high school (came online in October), the DPW and Vinson-Owen School.
Energy Conservation Coordinator Susan McPhee said project savings over 20 years could approximate $300,000 at the high school alone. She added how it’s tough for the town to hit its projections in the colder months, but then it over performs in the warmer ones.
For the DPW and Vinson-Owen School, the town pays 9.2 cents and 8.8 cents per kilowatt hour, respectively. This is a significant savings, especially at the Vinson-Owen School. This leads to a nearly $600,000 savings over 20 years for all three arrays.
McPhee noted how the town could add even more solar panels at the high school (on the gym roof) and at the Lynch and Muraco schools (when they’re refurbished or rebuilt). Select Board member Susan Verdicchio pushed for panels on the gym roof and McPhee said it would be up to the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee to pursue.
Fritzie Nace, Energy Outreach Coordinator, spoke about WinPower, the town’s cost-savings on energy program installed several years ago. She said the town signed a new three-year contract this year which includes two options: standard (26 percent renewable energy) or WinPower100 (100 percent renewable energy). Although WinPower100 costs slightly more than the standard fee, Nace said enrollment in that option increased by 50, including three houses of worship. In total, 195 households are enrolled in WinPower100 while 5,644 are enrolled in the standard option.
Any resident enrolled in WinPower can op-out any time, Nace pointed out. However, WinPower rates are stable for three years unlike Eversource which changes every six months (and, she said, is increasing).
McPhee said that when the town does begin work on the Lynch Elementary School, it will go for net zero energy impacts. She said there’s a large utility incentive for low energy use and mentioned the high school received $246,000 for energy savings measures.
The energy coordinator said with $3.50/sq. ft. savings, if Lynch winds up being 12,000 sq. ft, the town would get $420,000 in incentives. She also said the MSBA now reimburses for “solar ready” projects.
When asked by Select Board member Amy Shapiro if she would work closely with the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee on the upcoming Lynch project, McPhee said she hopes they bring back the Sustainability Subcommittee that existed for the high school project but not the McCall Middle School work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.