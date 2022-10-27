WINCHESTER—“A girl today can do practically everything that a boy can do,” a member of the state Girl Scout council told the Winchester Special Aid Society for American Preparedness. “We are now in the midst of the woman’s era. The hour has come when she is able to show her highest efficiency.”
That was on May 5, 1917, during the month the Girl Scouts first organized in Winchester. It was five years after the first American group was created and three years after the local Boy Scouts began.
Within a fortnight, a local council was formed at the home of Bertha (DesJardins) Pike, the first local commissioner. By the end of June, there were five troops.
To judge by the news carried both that year and afterward, no one could doubt the initiative, zeal, and commitment of the girls. During the war years, they made trench candles, semaphore flags, comfort bags, and hospital bags; knitted afghans, socks, and sweaters; made thousands of surgical dressings for the Red Cross; and collected magazines for the soldiers in Camp Devens, in addition to making their own uniforms and other activities.
The older girls and leaders also received training in military drill, not to make soldiers of them but, as stated in the Winchester Star, “to teach them to think quickly, to learn concentration, discipline, obedience and responsibility. It is to make efficient, dependable women, not dependent women.”
Another important activity, at which both Boy and Girl Scouts excelled, was selling Liberty Bonds. The girls staged a remarkable drive for the third Liberty Loan. On April 18, 1918, “occasional drum beats and bugle calls resounded through the streets. Soon the Girl Scouts themselves paraded in excellent form through the center of the town; then returning to the Common and the banks of the Aberjona they pitched their tents,” decorated with banners and flags.
On Patriot’s Day they stationed themselves at various places, sang patriotic songs, and sold bonds. “Not one escaped the eagle eyes of these Girl Scouts” as they did a brisk business for two days. The girls sold $63,150 worth of bonds (equivalent to over $1M today), more than one-eighth of the town’s quota.
During the fourth drive the Boy Scouts surpassed the girls, selling $100,200. But the girls were again active, raising $40,000 in sales.
Only mounted troop east of the Mississippi
After the war, the Winchester Girl Scouts continued to make good copy for the press. For example, the girls had their own Drum and Bugle Corps, which performed locally and in other towns, such as the Lexington Patriot’s Day parade, and took part at the annual competition of Massachusetts Girl Scout drum and bugle corps in the Boston Arena during the 1930s.
Another of its activities made the Winchester Scouts unique in the east. In December 1929, The Boston Globe reported that “The Winchester Girl Scouts boast the only mounted troop east of the Mississippi River.” The Globe could point to only one other mounted troop this side of the Rockies, located at Leavenworth, Kansas, (founded in 1926).
The Winchester troop was inaugurated that October and divided into two patrols, for beginners and for advanced riders.
“Every Saturday morning at 10 o'clock 25 girls set out from the Glenwild stables in Medford for an hour-long canter over the bridle paths of the Middlesex Fells Reservation, accompanied by their captain, Miss Eugenia Parker, an experienced horse-woman, and six instructors.
“On alternate Friday evenings the girls have tack room instruction at Glenwild, when they learn to saddle, bridle and care for a horse, under the direction of Clifford Pratt, riding instructor. This work is credited toward scout horsemanship badges.”
On Jan. 25, 1930, the Pathé Company, which had made both silent and sound news reels of the Winchester Boy Scouts’ mounted troop the summer before, took a motion picture of the girls’ mounted troop in the Middlesex Fells.
“More than 26 girls rode and spent several hours performing for the camera. The girls climbed hills, accomplished intricate maneuvers on a flat field, sang in group formation around a camp-fire and rode for a ‘long shot’ scene across the Reservoir Ravine, in addition to many other scenes.
“Spectators commented on the ability of the girls, and on the striking beauty of the riding in conjunction with the winter scenery,” the Star reported. “The girls showed their ability and training by riding through the entire taking of the pictures without accidents.”
The sound motion picture was released in February for showing in theaters all over the country. The Star printed a schedule for theaters near Winchester, since the town would not have a theatre of its own until 1937.
The mounted troop took part in the town’s great Massachusetts Bay Sesquicentennial parade in October 1930, along with the Drum and Bugle Corps, a marching detachment, and a float representing the granting of the first charter in Winchester.
Though the Globe reported that the troop became so popular that there was a waiting list, it appears not to have survived its first year, possibly because 1930 was also the year in which their captain founded The Blazing Trail Camp in Denmark, Maine, afterward making Denmark her home.
Ambassadors
Even without their mounted troop, the Winchester Girl Scouts made more headlines in the Boston papers from time to time. During mid-century, they were particularly noted for their trips.
Looking forward to 1950 which was the year of both Winchester’s Centennial and a World Conference for the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts at Oxford, England, the girls spent three to four years planning a month-long bike tour of England and Scotland for that summer.
Physical preparations began with a bicycling trip in 1947 to Vermont and New Hampshire followed by progressively longer trips, including Canada in 1948.
While the girls raised money, an itinerary including both major cities and out-of-the-way places was laid out and extensive preparations were made. Once in England, the girls were met all along the way by Girl Guides, some of whom had become pen pals. Though they generally stayed at hostels, occasionally the girls roomed with host families, as at one of their longer stops, Winchester, England.
“We were given the usual royal reception, feted and fed, when we arrived here last Friday,” Carolyn Edgar wrote on Aug. 1, 1950 from Winchester.
They saw the sites, with a visit to the City Hall including sight of a Paul Revere bowl presented to the British mayor by their own Winchester in 1930. They attended a tea with English Rotarians to whom they presented an inscribed copy of the town’s history on behalf of their own local Rotary Club.
These adventurers were not simply tourists but also ambassadors of good will.
“We thought they were all charming girls who worthily upheld the prestige of their town, and their visit should do much to strengthen the ties of friendship between the two Winchesters,” wrote Winchester’s Mayor Evans.
The girls made it to Oxford for the last campfire of the World Conference, attended by about 10,000 girls. Princess Margaret spoke, “which naturally thrilled us,” Edgar wrote.
Speaking back at home at one of the many showings of trip photos and films, Executive Director Barbara Metcalf said the 17 Scouts covered over 1,000 miles, 450 on bikes and 600 on trains. This group, she said, was the first ever to go abroad on such a trip.
Four years later, another group took their bikes aboard the liner Neptunia for a bicycle trip to several countries in Europe, funded chiefly by babysitting money.
A time to share
To list all the adventures and charitable works of the Girl Scouts and to name all the adult leaders vital to their success would be a lengthy task. Yet October, which is not only the month of the Girl Scout Founders Day (Oct. 31) but also the International Day of the Girl Child (Oct. 11), is a time to share stories of girls’ resourcefulness, resolve, creativity, and other varied abilities exemplified by Winchester’s trail-blazing Girl Scouts.
